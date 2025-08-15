Rival Sons and Highly Suspect at Arts, Beats, and Eats: Win VIP Seating!

The Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats, and Eats is happening in downtown Royal Oak on Labor Day Weekend….and on Saturday night Highly Suspect and Rival Sons are going to rock The Jim Beam National Stage! The show is free with admission to the festival, and you can also purchase VIP tickets now . AND The Riff is hooking you up!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, August 15 and 3:00pm, August 27, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 27, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Passes to Arts, Beats, and Eats with VIP Seating Tickets to Highly Suspect and Rival Sons on August 30. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.