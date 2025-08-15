Ice Nine Kills: Head To The PIT!

Contests
Ice Nine Kills along with Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, and The Funeral Portrait will be at The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 29, and tickets are still available.

August 29 | The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Ice Nine Kills along with Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, and The Funeral Portrait will be at The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 29, and tickets are still available.  Plus we have your chance to Head To The Pit With The Riff!

Be listening to win your tickets to the show instantly and below is a bonus shot to win.  If you do, you’ll also qualify for the grand prize…a pair of tickets in the Pit to check out the show up on August 29!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am,August 15 and 5:00pm, August 27, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 27, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Ice Nine Kills on August 27.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of Three (3) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Pit Tickets.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

