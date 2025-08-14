Anthrax Joins 70000 Tons of Metal Cruise: World’s Largest Heavy Metal Voyage Set for 2026

Anthrax will rock the 2026 edition of 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise. The four-day trip from Miami to Nassau packs 60 metal bands aboard Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. It takes place from January 29 to February 2, 2026.

Sales start on August 19, at noon EDT on the festival site. With just 3,000 spots, they won't last long. Many bands will perform across four stages, including the world's largest open-air stage on the pool deck.

This metal cruise hits its 14th year strong, selling out ten straight times since 2011. Founder Andy Piller said that there's a stigma attached to heavy metal, but metal fans are some of the nicest people around.

Fans can catch their favorite acts while soaking in hot tubs right by the Pool Deck Stage. Each band will take the stage twice during the trip. Music will blast from a five-level Royal Theater, the club-style Star Lounge, an arena called Studio B, and the massive Pool Deck Stage.

Dark Tranquility leads the charge, joined by Eluveitie, Kamelot, and more hard-hitting acts like Skeletal Remains, Gama Bomb, and Harakiri for the Sky. Many more bands will join the lineup before launch.

Fans can get up close with musicians, join music workshops, and hear new tracks before anyone else. The "Jamming in International Waters All Star Jam" mixes artists onstage for wild takes on metal classics.