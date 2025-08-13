Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: August 15-August 17

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 8: Kalif Raymond #11 of the Detroit Lions comes out of the tunnel prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 8, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Detroit's weekend lineup includes something for everyone — from community celebrations, such as the Community Street Festival 4.0, to major entertainment events, including Tate McRae's arena tour and preseason NFL action with the Lions. Add in wellness programs, outdoor movies, and live comedy, and the city is full of ways to connect, unwind, and enjoy the final stretch of summer.

Community Street Festival 4.0 — Back to Prevention Basics

What: A day of fun, food, and celebration before heading back to school this fall

A day of fun, food, and celebration before heading back to school this fall When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m. Where: Central High School, 2425 Tuxedo St., Detroit

Central High School, 2425 Tuxedo St., Detroit Cost: Free

The Community Street Festival 4.0: Back to Prevention Basics is bringing families together for a day of food, fun, and celebration at Central High School. This event is a day of prevention education, providing families with resources, activities, and entertainment for all ages. Kick off the new school year with an event fostering community connection and support. The event is for everyone, promoting wellness, learning, and togetherness in a day of celebration.

Tate McRae: "Miss Possessive Tour" With Special Guest Zara Larsson

What: Live concert with Tate McRae

Live concert with Tate McRae When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (with another show on Oct. 13)

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (with another show on Oct. 13) Where: Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $163

Tate McRae will perform the first of two shows at Little Caesars Arena this weekend on her "Miss Possessive Tour," which supports her upcoming album, "So Close To What." The concert promises a dynamic pop performance featuring fan favorites and new music. Known for her emotionally charged lyrics and high-energy stage presence, McRae continues to rise as one of pop's most compelling voices. Tickets are on sale now, and doors open 60 minutes before showtime.

Preseason NFL: Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins

What: NFL action featuring the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins

NFL action featuring the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 1 p.m. Where: Ford Field, 2000 Brush St., Detroit

Ford Field, 2000 Brush St., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $50

The Detroit Lions will face the Miami Dolphins in a preseason matchup at Ford Field as both teams prepare for the upcoming NFL season. It's an early exhibition that will provide an opportunity for coaches to assess new players, run new plays, and finalize their rosters before the first official game. Expect limited action from starters, with rookies and depth players vying for a spot on the final roster. These two playoff-quality teams are looking to keep their momentum going into the regular season.

Other Events

Detroit offers a mix of wellness, comedy, and outdoor entertainment this weekend. From community health programming to stand-up performances and open-air movie screenings, there are a variety of ways to unwind and connect: