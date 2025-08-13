The Return of Breaking Benjamin: From Hiatus to Comeback

Bands break up and go on hiatus for many reasons, so Breaking Benjamin is certainly not the only group that has gone down that path. Sometimes, band members just need a break from the spotlight. Other times, there are deeper reasons for bands to take some time off. Trouble between members and simply burning out are also good reasons for bands to call it quits for a while.

It's always a sad thing when a band goes on hiatus, but that just makes the reunion that much better. Breaking Benjamin has been going strong for years, but there was a time when they took some time off, and for a few different reasons. So, let's get into Breaking Benjamin and how they went from hiatus to comeback.

Breaking Benjamin, Back and Better Than Ever

Longtime Breaking Benjamin fans will remember that the group went on hiatus in 2010, because of frontman Benjamin Burnley dealing with various health issues and needing time off from the road. Pretty much anyone in a band that tours as much as Breaking Benjamin can relate to having to take time off to deal with health concerns, whether it's mental health or physical issues.

Then, the hiatus got longer, due to legal issues with former band members. So, the hiatus extended until 2014, and at that point, Burnley won the rights to use the band name and relaunched with new band members.

Breaking Benjamin came back triumphantly in 2015 with Dark Before Dawn, which featured the hits "Angels Fall" and "Failure." With those songs topping the rock charts, it was like the group had never been away.

In 2015, around the time that album came out, Burnley discussed how he wanted the new band to have the same sound as Breaking Benjamin had always possessed. Speaking with the Music Times, he said that he wasn't "interested in changing the stable sound of the band or my writing process, or anything like that at all." He added that he dislikes it "when bands change their sound that's become beloved to me, so I don't want to do that with my own band."