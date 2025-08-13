Story Fest Makes Its Way Back to Detroit Opera House This October

Contests
Detroit's biggest night of storytelling returns October 9, 2025. The Detroit Opera House will host Story Fest, which outgrew its previous home at the Detroit Film Theatre after last year's packed shows.

The 8 p.m. show costs $15 to attend. Reporters and writers from at least five news groups will take the stage: the Detroit Free Press, Michigan Public, Outlier Media, WDET-FM, and BridgeDetroit. Back Pocket Presents runs the show.

At the 2024 event, Detroit Free Press writer Georgea Kovanis captivated crowds with Amanda's tale. She tracked Amanda's fight against addiction while helping others in need.

The night sparked with varied tales. Laura Weber Davis from Michigan Radio dug into Detroit's pizza scene. Metro Times' Steve Neavling uncovered truths about city firefighters through months of research. Writer Khan Santori Davison broke down the city's hip hop impact.

Two major backers support the 2025 show: the Knight Foundation and Detroit Opera. The team at Back Pocket Presents still seeks extra funding partners for October.

Want to go? Head to 1526 Broadway Street in Detroit. Grab your spot now through the Detroit Opera House website, tickets might not last long.

