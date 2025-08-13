Contests
From Chicago to Detroit: Art Scene Turns Old Industrial Sites Into Creative Hubs

Empty factories and churches across Detroit now buzz with art. The Detroit Institute of Arts leads this shift, turning stark industrial spaces into spots where creativity thrives. At the heart…

Empty factories and churches across Detroit now buzz with art. The Detroit Institute of Arts leads this shift, turning stark industrial spaces into spots where creativity thrives.

At the heart of the Institute stands Diego Rivera's 1932 fresco. "It rewards you every time you look at it," said Shelley Selim according to WBEZ Chicago. "There's even a cheat sheet in the tile floor — little carved labels tell you what each panel depicts."

The Shepherd, once a Catholic church, now hosts bold art shows. Scott Hocking fills the space with striking sculptures made from discarded materials from the marina. Other works show how factories changed the streets nearby.

Just down the road in Dearborn, Arab American life shapes the city's pulse. In 2023, it made history as the first U.S. city with an Arab American majority. The story started when families moved here for Ford jobs back in the 1900s.

Step into the vast Henry Ford Museum to see how Americans changed the world through invention. Steam engines puff and whistle at Greenfield Village right outside. Glass artists bend and shape hot glass into works of art.

In the 1980s, Tyree Guyton started the Heidelberg Project, turning two blocks of vacant buildings into an open-air gallery. A block away, the Dabls Mbad African Bead Museum tells stories through beads.

Submerge stands as the world's first techno museum. DJs Jon Dixon and Cornelius Harris guide visitors through Detroit's beat-making past while vinyl spins in the shop below.

Out in Bloomfield Hills sits Cranbrook Art Museum's sprawling 300-acre campus. "People just explore the grounds for landscape architecture and sculpture," Laura Mott said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "It's really just one of the gems of America."

"Eventually Everything Connects" fills the museum now. Art hangs from floor to ceiling in what staff call a "textile forest," showing off works by Alexander Girard and Ruth Adler Schnee.

In an old glove factory, John K. King Used & Rare Books keeps time-tested ways alive. Workers write sales in thick ledgers by hand, mixing old methods with new times. Not only is the art beautiful and raw, but the art throughout Detroit and Chicago also tells a story of culture and history.

