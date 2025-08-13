Detroit’s 22-Acre Wilson Park Opens October 25 With Harvest Festival

A new $80 million public space will transform Detroit's west riverfront this month. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park starts its grand opening at 10 a.m. on October 25, mixing with the city's Harvest Fest for a two-day celebration.

"Whether you're here in the city and you can walk or ride your bike to the park or if you're from Metro Detroit or even people visiting internationally, this is clearly going to be a destination you are not going to want to miss," said Ryan Sullivan, CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, to WWJ News.

Kids and adults will find fun across four distinct zones. A sports area features twin basketball courts. Young visitors can climb and play in a five-acre Delta Dental Play Garden, featuring a 23-foot bear slide. Peaceful walks await in the 2.5-acre water garden. The main grounds host community gatherings.

This new space marks big progress toward a bigger goal: 5.5 miles of public waterfront access. New paths now stretch from Belle Isle to Eastern Market, reaching all the way to Michigan Central Station.

"Ralph Wilson Park will open as one of the most iconic public spaces in the country," said Matt Cullen, chairman of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Board of Directors.

The path wasn't smooth. After William Smith took $44.3 million from the nonprofit, the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan stepped up. They created a $35 million fund to finish the park and other water projects.

Inside the park, Huron-Clinton Metroparks will run their first Detroit site. Their space spans 2.5 acres, with trails winding past outdoor classrooms where kids learn about nature.

Everyone can join the free opening party. Music fills the air while food trucks serve tasty treats. Visitors can shoot hoops, stroll by the water features, or watch their kids test the play zones.