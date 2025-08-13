Detroit Program Offers $8 Million in Free Home Repairs To Lower Energy Bills

An overhead view of middle-class housing in Dearborn, where Ford’s headquarters are located. This city is home to many immigrants from the Middle East.

Two Detroit groups started an $8 million push to cut power costs through free repairs in select areas. The cash stems from DTE Energy's $38 million deal.

"These ZIP codes, these places that we exist in, that we represent, have consistently been left out of the conversation, left out of the resources," said Max Boyd from Soulardarity.

The "Whole Homes, Whole Community" project targets houses in 48203 and 48214. Two local groups, Soulardarity and We Want Green Too, will spend four years helping folks spend less on power.

To join, people must share details about what they earn and their utility costs. Next, workers check each house to find ways to save power. Boyd explained: "An energy audit is done by a professional contractor who comes into your home and is able to use a series of trainings, expertise and tools to evaluate the different areas of our home."

Houses might get fresh windows, better wall padding, or fixed roofs. Staff pick who gets help based on what they need most.

The money came when DTE made its second big plan in 2022. Since 2016, power companies must make these plans every five years, letting people shape what happens next.

DTE's Ryan Lowry said 21 groups helped shape the deal. It also added clean power and shut old coal plants.

Since 2012, Soulardarity has fixed street light issues in Highland Park after DTE took down over 1,000 lights. In June, they put up 10 sun-powered lights.

We Want Green Too has spent 16 years making east Detroit better. Now they're teaming up to fix houses that waste too much power.