Detroit Nonprofit Leader Wins 2025 Eleanor Josaitis Award for 30 Years of Community Service

A block of tidy and well-maintained houses is located on Eason Street in the Highland Park community in Detroit.

After three decades of transforming Detroit neighborhoods, Lisa Johanon has earned the 2025 Eleanor Josaitis Unsung Hero Award. She built Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corporation from scratch.

"That's where we need to be, where the need is the greatest," said Johanon. Her work targets Detroit's 48202 and 48206 areas, bringing vital education, housing, and work opportunities.

What started with two part-timers has grown into a $6.5 million operation with 30 staff members. Since 1993, they've launched 17 businesses. Their impact spans 700 renovated properties and 800 first-time homeowners in Detroit.

Last year brought striking success to their reading initiative. Students showed remarkable progress: those reading at grade level jumped from 9% to 54% between fall and spring. Next season brings a new chapter, with a private school opening its doors to 90 fourth through sixth graders.

"You don't do this work to become the hero," Johanon said. "You don't do this work for people to give you pats on the back. As a matter of fact, pats on the back are probably very few and far between."

Through five distinct initiatives, they invested $1 million in home improvements last year. Their property management branch now oversees more than 100 affordable units.

Board member Kevin Watkins spoke of Johanon's dedication: "She has that same quiet tenacity... She has done so much to leave a long-lasting impact within our community."

The group stays true to three core values: living among those they serve, building community bonds, and tackling inequity in schools, homes, and jobs. While rooted in faith, they serve all residents without discrimination.