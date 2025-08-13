Detroit Kids Transform Empty Lots into Neighborhood Park on East Side

On Detroit's east side, kids are turning two unused lots into a park. The spot, near the 14,000 block of Flanders Avenue, used to be a shortcut to a nearby liquor store. Now, thanks to the Denby Neighborhood Alliance, it's becoming a place where people can walk, grow plants, and play.

"It was looking a mess. I'm talking bottles everywhere. People walking by, throwing stuff on the ground. But now it looks clean," said Surrayyah Lee, according to ClickOnDetroit.

The new space will have paths to walk on, spots to play horseshoes, boxes for plants, and places to sit. Since June, teams have met four times weekly. They pick up trash, put in trees, and build parts of the park bit by bit.

The workers come from the Grow Detroit Youth Talent Program. Myah Asberry-Goss, one of the young workers, beams with pride. "Just seeing this little park transform," she said. "My favorite part about the park is the trees in the back. Us painting the little thing. I love to paint."

Big and small, locals pitch in to improve the space. Six-year-old Kameron made signs. Adrian Brewer, who works at the site, speaks from the heart about giving back: "This is the best way you can spend your time. Just helping your community, even if you are not getting paid."

While teaching basic building skills, the Denby team shows kids how to care for their streets and blocks. They want to finish the park when August ends.

Asberry-Goss thinks neighbors will love their new spot. "I hope this park is very meaningful to somebody. Like, I know a place where we can go, and it's safe," she said.