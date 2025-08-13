Detroit Kicks off Demolition of Long-Empty Mammoth Shopping Center

Contests
Wrecking crews struck the first blows at the Mammoth Shopping Center this week. The demolition marks the end of a bitter two-year legal fight over the abandoned West Grand River and Greenfield site.

The structure, built in 1949 as Federal's Department Store, sat empty for 25 years. Workers will need until October 2025 to finish the takedown. The site's next chapter remains in doubt as officials and owners lock horns.

"Our whole community is glad that this building is coming down. It's been an eyesore," said Colin Matthews, a Whickham Block Club member.

The path to demolition twisted through the courts. Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett Jr. put it plainly: "Three judges. Two years. And countless hearings, brought us to the moment we are at today."

New owners bought the site at Wayne County's Tax Auction in 2023. They fixed the roof, cleared trash, and got permits. Their plans called for a mix of shops and homes on the land.

But owner Gihad Nagi bristles at the city's actions. His team secured permits and proper paperwork after the purchase. Officials first backed their fix-up plans, then switched course without proof of new problems.

During the court fight, the city kept owners out. A court receiver blocked access for twelve months straight. This stopped all repair work dead in its tracks.

The owners now seek payback through the courts. They want to recover their costs and lost opportunities.

The spot holds deep meaning for locals. "Everything was on the first floor. It was huge," said business owner Clayton Carter, smiling at old memories. "I actually met my wife over in that building."

The walls may be coming down on Detroit's west side, but questions linger. City hall stays quiet about what comes next for this prime piece of land.

