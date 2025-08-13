AfroFuture Festival Coming to Detroit with Powerhouse Lineup

Detroit's Bedrock Douglass Site will host the first U.S. edition of AfroFuture on August 16th and 17th. The music fest shifts from its Ghana roots to shake up the American scene.

A stacked bill features Nigerian star Davido and Detroit's own Tee Grizzley at the top. Across two days, artists will mix beats, moves, and sounds that bridge continents and shake up traditions.

What started as a small gathering in Ghana eight years ago has turned into something much bigger. Now it's Detroit's turn to add its voice. The days before the main shows will put a spotlight on shops and talent from the streets of Motor City.

At the wheel sits Akosua Ayim, who runs the whole show. Local artist Rohna Battle Woodger, fresh from Pensole Lewis College, won the contest to put her art on the fest's shirts.

While the big acts will take over the space near downtown, music will spill into clubs and halls all over the city. Small stages will pop up in spots you might not expect.

The growing list of acts and costs is available at detroit.afrofuture.com. Make sure to check frequently for updates as more information is added and revealed.