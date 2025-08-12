Rise Against Set to Drop 10th Album ‘Ricochet’ this August

RISE AGAINST, a punk band from Chicago, plans to release Ricochet through Loma Vista Recordings on August 15. Their tenth record mixes Western sounds with raw punk energy across 12 tracks that tackle power and social change.

"When basic human compassion is tossed aside, and those in power begin to twist and abuse the trust of the people they swore to serve; we will Rise Against," the band told Wall of Sound AU.

The opening track, "Nod," hits hard with group shouts and sharp guitar work. Next comes "I Want It All," which pulls from old-school rock roots. The title song, "Ricochet," blends twangy acoustic parts with harsh, machine-like sounds.

Singer Tim McIlrath leads the charge, Joe Principe plays bass, Brandon Barnes plays drums, and Zach Blair's guitar work fills out the sound. The Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull adds his voice to "Black Crown," making it a standout track. "Damage Is Done" evokes strong emotions with its nostalgic feel and dramatic vocal elements. It's similar to the band's earlier works.

Breaking from the intensity, "Gold Long Gone" strips things down to acoustic guitar. Like past hits, "Swing Life Away" and "Hero of War," this raw track points out how things keep getting worse.

With its big crowd chants, "State of Emergency" calls for unity as the world falls apart. The track pounds home a message about staying human when times turn dark. "Us Against The World" is a typical RISE AGAINST anthem, and the record ends with "Prizefighter." Alan Moulder's mix work pushes the band into fresh territory. Thundering drums crash against a gloomy backdrop, creating something the band hasn't tried before.