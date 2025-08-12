MGK Shuts Down Rumors About Dating Sydney Sweeney, Names Which Boy Band He Would Want to Collaborate With

MGK has never exactly been known for giving straight answers, at least not the kind that will make the rumor mill stop churning. Case in point: his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where a fan asked the question everyone’s been dying to know: are he and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney “more than just friends?”

MGK: “Kyle P., Shut Up, Dude”

During the weekend episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (via Billboard), a fan asked if the rumors about him and Sweeney were true. Without missing a beat, MGK shot back with, “Kyle P., shut up, dude.” No “yes.” No “no.” Just a playful dodge that managed to fuel the fire while pretending to put it out. The two were recently spotted looking cozy in Las Vegas, but if you ask MGK, he’s clearly leaving the door wide open for speculation.

The Boy Band He Would Want to Collaborate With

During the episode, Cohen and MGK also talked about which boy band he’d want to collaborate with. The answer? Backstreet Boys. Yes, the tattooed rocker is apparently ready to trade guitar solos for synchronized dance moves and out-of-this-world choreography.

He shared that he’s considered asking them if he could join them during one of their shows at Las Vegas’ Shere: “Let me hop in on the ‘[Everybody]Backstreet’s Back’ dance or something.” However, the collaboration that could have been a dream come true for rockers who are also closeted boy band fans did not happen because, according to him, “I never sent a message of something.”

What He’s Been Up To?

Kelly just released his seventh studio album, Lost Americana, which included "Starman," the track with a sample of Third Eye Blind’s “Semi-Charmed Life.” It was released on August 8 as the follow-up to his previous album, the 2022 Mainstream Sellout. Lost Americana was preceded by three singles: “Cliché,” “Vampire Diaries,” and “Miss Sunshine.”