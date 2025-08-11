The Way Three Days Grace Conquered Rock Radio in the 2000s

Few bands have achieved the chart-topping success of Three Days Grace. The rock group got together back in the 1990s and was quickly thrust into the limelight with their 2003 self-titled debut, thanks to popular hits such as "Just Like You," "I Hate Everything About You" and "Home."

What's wild is that Three Days Grace still top the charts today. The band notched its 19th No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in January 2025 with the anthem "Apologies." That was their second No. 1 rock hit in a row, following their song "Mayday" topping the charts for five weeks. As of January 2025, Three Days Grace ranks just one step behind Shinedown for the most No. 1s in the history of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, according to Billboard.

While Three Days Grace are still popular today, they really broke out in the 2000s. So, how did Three Day Grace conquer rock radio in the 2000s?

Radio Loves Three Days Grace

Three Days Grace are the perfect example of a band that was in the right place at the right time, and they were ready. It's one thing to get lucky with timing, but if a band isn't ready, it won't work out. Three Days Grace was ready.

In the early 2000s, rock radio was in an interesting place. It had been more than 10 years since the grunge revolution. But, music lovers still loved that grunge sound, so post-grunge was booming. At the same time, bands like Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit in the nu-metal genre were becoming huge.

Three Days Grace were a great fit to be played alongside grunge, post-grunge and nu-metal, while not neatly fitting into any of those categories. Of those genres, Three Days Grace leans much more to post-grunge, but they didn't sound like bands such as Puddle of Mudd or Seether. They had their own style and brought a slightly cleaner production to their music.