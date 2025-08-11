Contests
Nine Inch Nails Joins Exclusive Club With Five-Decade Billboard Chart Success

Dan Teodorescu
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Fury / Stringer via Getty Images

Nine Inch Nails recently struck a rare milestone. "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" reached number 21 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay list, pushing the band into an elite group of bands that charted across five different decades.

Just three other acts share this distinction: U2, Depeche Mode, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. What makes this achievement more striking is that the Alternative Airplay chart didn't start until late 1988, only giving bands a little over a year to make their mark in the 80s.

The band's chart presence spans over 30 years, starting with "Down In It" in December 1989. Their golden era came in the mid-2000s when they scored four straight No. 1 hits: "The Hand That Feeds," "Only," "Every Day Is Exactly the Same," and "Survivalism."

This latest single is their most successful since 2012. The track garnered 2 million radio listeners while claiming spots on three charts: No. 21 on Alternative Airplay, No. 29 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, and No. 22 on Rock & Alternative Airplay.

The door remains open for two more bands to join this select group by 2030. The Beastie Boys, though silent since Adam Yauch's death in 2012, could still make it. Jane's Addiction had a shot too, but their split in 2024 apparently ended those chances.

Fans can catch "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" and other tracks on the Tron: Ares soundtrack when it drops September 19. The movie, which features fresh music from Nine Inch Nails, hits theaters on October 10.

Dan Teodorescu
