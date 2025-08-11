Jerry Cantrell Reflects on Back To The Beginning

Jerry Cantrell, like many rock fans, is still experiencing an afterglow from Back To The Beginning, despite the rock world losing Ozzy Osbourne weeks after the event.



The Alice In Chains guitarist/songwriter shared details about the incredible show in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. Cantrell recognized not only the importance of Osbourne and Black Sabbath to generations of musicians who followed, but also how important it was for The Prince of Darkness and the pioneering metal band to have one last performance.



"It's something that will never happen again, ever," said Cantrell. "I don't think there's a performer like Ozzy or a band like Black Sabbath that could pull something off like that. You couldn't f---ing write it. I mean, you wouldn't believe it ... They got to do it the way that they wanted to do it. He got to have his last show, and we got to be there to celebrate him and be a part of it."