Jerry Cantrell Reflects on Back To The Beginning

Jerry Cantrell, like many rock fans, is still experiencing an afterglow from Back To The Beginning, despite the rock world losing Ozzy Osbourne weeks after the event. The Alice In…

Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains performs onstage.
Jerry Cantrell, like many rock fans, is still experiencing an afterglow from Back To The Beginning, despite the rock world losing Ozzy Osbourne weeks after the event.

The Alice In Chains guitarist/songwriter shared details about the incredible show in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. Cantrell recognized not only the importance of Osbourne and Black Sabbath to generations of musicians who followed, but also how important it was for The Prince of Darkness and the pioneering metal band to have one last performance.

"It's something that will never happen again, ever," said Cantrell. "I don't think there's a performer like Ozzy or a band like Black Sabbath that could pull something off like that. You couldn't f---ing write it. I mean, you wouldn't believe it ... They got to do it the way that they wanted to do it. He got to have his last show, and we got to be there to celebrate him and be a part of it."

Back To The Beginning Concert Film Hitting Theaters in 2026

As previously reported, fans will get to take in Ozzy Osbourne's final performance from Back To The Beginning on the silver screen next year.

Per Variety, the 100-minute concert film titled Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow will open in early 2026. An exact release date is currently unknown.

Variety quotes a press release, which refers to the film as "a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath." Considering its 100-minute length, the film is also referred to as "a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park."

In addition to the performances, the film will also feature behind-the-scenes moments and various interviews.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
