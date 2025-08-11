Dennis Dunaway Talks The Revenge of Alice Cooper, Detroit Roots, and High School Energy in the Studio

NASHVILLE, TN – MAY 15: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter Alice Cooper performs with original band member Dennis Dunaway (pictured) during Music Biz 2017 – Industry Jam 2 at the Renaissance Hotel on May 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

When you talk about Detroit rock ‘n’ roll history, Dennis Dunaway’s name is right there in the upper tier. The original Alice Cooper Band bassist jumped on with me to talk about their brand-new record, The Revenge of Alice Cooper, and—just like the album—it felt like no time had passed.

“Like Riding a Bike” — Back With the Original Band

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 15: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter Alice Cooper (3rd. from left) with original band members Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and Michael Bruce backstage during Music Biz 2017 - Industry Jam 2 at the Renaissance Hotel on May 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The new record sounds like it could’ve been cut in the early ’70s, but with the kind of sonic punch only Bob Ezrin can deliver.

“When we walked into the studio, it was like we were back in high school,” Dennis told me. “Bob Ezrin said, ‘Go in and see if you can get it back.’ There was no getting it back—we never lost it. We just knocked out a bunch of songs.”

That first session happened in 2021. Between everyone’s schedules, it took four years to finally wrap the album, with long breaks in between. But every time they regrouped, that Detroit-inspired edge was still there. “We landed in Detroit in the late ’60s as this quirky, avant-garde band,” Dennis said. “Then we met the Stooges, MC5, and felt that Detroit grit—it stuck with us. You can hear it on this album.”

Blood on the Sun and Glenn Buxton’s TV Guides

Dennis has a solo writing credit on Blood on the Sun, and its backstory is pure rock ‘n’ roll quirk. The entire lyric sheet? Movie titles strung together.

“That came from Glenn Buxton,” he said of their late guitarist. “He collected TV Guides, so I went through and marked every interesting movie title I saw. Then I just put them in order.”

Working with Bob Ezrin—Since Day One

EDMONTON, AB - APRIL 3: Producer Bob Ezrin (L) is inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by special presenter Alice Cooper during the JUNO Gala Dinner and Awards ceremony at the Shaw Centre on April 3, 2004, in Edmonton, Canada. (Donald Weber/Getty Images)

Ezrin’s been producing Alice Cooper records since Love It to Death, his first-ever album production credit.

“He’s part of the band,” Dennis said. “We all throw a million ideas at him, and he knows when to say, ‘Okay guys, we’re doing it this way.’ He’s got the energy of a cheerleader, but he’ll also pull the trigger fast so we don’t lose momentum. And when Bob’s there, you know it’s gonna sound good.”

They had 70 songs to choose from for Revenge. “Enough for five albums,” Dennis laughed. The raw energy came from recording songs as soon as they learned them—no weeks of rehearsal.

From Love It to Death Bananas to the O2 Ozzy Tribute

Dennis also confirmed Ear Music recreated the Love It to Death album cover for promo photos—only this time, instead of the infamous “finger trick,” Alice held a banana.

And yes, he was there at London’s O2 Arena for a moving tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, with Johnny Depp joining them onstage for “Paranoid” before they rolled into “School’s Out” with “Another Brick in the Wall” in the middle. “The crowd chanting ‘Ozzy, Ozzy’—it was so loud, so emotional,” Dennis said.

Detroit Stories: Iggy, MC5, and the Eastown

American singer, songwriter, and actor Alice Cooper, UK, 10th January 1979. (Photo by Fred Mott/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Dennis’ Detroit memories are packed with legends. “MC5 had the Grande Ballroom. We had the Eastown with the Stooges,” he recalled. “Iggy would dive off the stage, hit the floor, get up, and pick someone to fight. One night, he locked eyes with Alice forever. I thought, ‘Oh no, this is going to happen.’ Then Iggy laughed and picked someone else. I think Iggy would’ve won.”

The Infamous Alice Cooper Cannon Fail

I couldn’t let Dennis go without retelling one of my favorite Spinal Tap-level Cooper stories: the giant Warner Bros. prop cannon that was supposed to shoot an Alice dummy across the stage.

“The cannon goes off, smoke shoots out, and the dummy just dribbles out, hanging by its toe,” Dennis laughed. “The spotlight stayed on it. Mickey Dolenz from the Monkees was there, so we came back out and played the Monkees theme song. That was the end of the cannon.”

Detroit Pride Still Runs Deep

Dennis loves coming back to Detroit. “The energy is undeniable—Motown, rock, punk. It’s hard-working people who love their music,” he said.