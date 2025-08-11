Coheed and Cambria: Get To The PIT!

Coheed and Cambria, along with Taking Back Sunday, will be at The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 22, and there are tickets still available. Plus this is your last shot to win with The Riff and get into The Pit!

Be listening to score your tickets to the show instantly on the air and below is a bonus chance to win. If you win, you will also qualify for the grand prize…a pair of tickets into the Pit to check out Coheed and Cambria up close on August 22!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am,August 11 and 11:59pm, August 20, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 21, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Coheed and Cambria on August 22. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Five (5) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Pit Tickets. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.