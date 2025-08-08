The Black Keys: The Riff Ticket Upgrade

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on August 8 and 3:00pm on August 19, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 19, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to The Black Keys on August 21. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Pavilion Tickets. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.