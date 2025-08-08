Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Hardy: Last Chance To Win With The Riff

HARDYAugust 22 and 23 | Pine Knob Music TheatreClick here for tickets: AUG 22 / AUG 23 Hardy brings his “JIM BOB World Tour” to Pine Knob for two shows on August 22…

Doug Warner
Hardy Jim Bob tour

HARDY
August 22 and 23 | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Click here for tickets:
AUG 22 / AUG 23

Hardy brings his “JIM BOB World Tour” to Pine Knob for two shows on August 22 and 23.  Limited tickets for both shows, and The Riff has your chance to win your way in as a Hardy V.I.P. for the first show!

Below you can enter to win tickets to the show on August 22 along with passes to the Hardy V.I.P. Lounge that will get you:

  • Access to the V.I.P. Lounge with Interactive Displays about Hardy’s career, photo booths, and snacks
  • An Exclusive Hardy Tour Poster and Laminate
  • And more!

ENTER BELOW:

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, August 8 and 11:59pm on August 14 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 15 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets and One (1) Pair of VIP Lounge Passes to Hardy on August 22.  A maximum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Hardy
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
Black Keys
ContestsThe Black Keys: The Riff Ticket UpgradeDoug Warner
Woodward
ContestsThe Woodward Dream Festival: Win With The RiffDoug Warner
The Gadget Grab Giveaway
ContestsThe Gadget Grab GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect