Stone Temple Pilots Set to Rock Raiders Game with Nine-Minute Medley

At Allegiant Stadium on December 7, Stone Temple Pilots (STP) will blast through a nine-minute halftime set when the Las Vegas Raiders battle the Denver Broncos. "The rest of the year is just weekends — fly out and do these one-offs at different festivals and stuff like that," said guitarist Dean DeLeo on Dean Delray's Let There Be Talk podcast. "We're gonna do a little halftime event at the Raiders game. It won't be televised, but we'll go live out to whoever's attending."

DeLeo started crafting the show's structure with careful attention to musical flow. Between songs, he tested key changes with his bandmates, strumming through transitions to make sure each piece fit perfectly into the next. Three founding members still power the group: bassist Robert DeLeo, Dean DeLeo, and drummer Eric Kretz. Lead singer Jeff Gutt won his spot after beating thousands of other artists in a massive talent search.

Robert DeLeo pushed back against music industry tags. He said that band members never chose a name or label for the type of music they made, and STP came out when people in the music industry started creating those terms. He also mentioned that categorizations like grunge are often more beneficial for record companies than musicians.

Their most recent work, Perdida, broke new ground as their first acoustic album in 2020. Two years before that, Gutt made his mark on their self-titled seventh album, bringing fresh energy to their signature sound. The original singer, Scott Weiland, died in December 2015, and Chester Bennington passed away in July 2017. Both artists left a lasting impact on the band's legacy.