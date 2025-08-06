Tom Keifer Talks New Ideas, Nashville Roots, and Rock History in Wide-Ranging Chat with Meltdown

NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 21: Tom Keifer of the band Cinderella presents the award for Talent Buyer of the Year at the 26th Annual Pollstar Awards at Ryman Auditorium on February 21, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Pollstar)

By Meltdown – 101 WRIF Detroit

Tom Keifer is ready to hit the road again—and Detroit, you’re on the list. The Cinderella frontman and leader of the Tom Keifer Band rolls into the Royal Oak Music Theatre on September 4th alongside LA Guns. Before the tour kicks off, we caught up to talk about the state of rock, songwriting, and some pretty epic moments from his past—including hanging with Ozzy in Moscow.

“It All Starts With a Song”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Tom Keifer of the Cinderella performs At The Nokia Theatre At L.A. Live on July 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Don’t let the time off fool you—Keifer hasn’t stopped writing. “There’s always a pile of ideas floating around,” he told me. “Lyrics, voice memos, little riffs. Once that pile feels like an album, you get to work.” Right now? He’s still stacking that pile, picking through the best ideas.

For Keifer, songwriting starts with the message, not the riff. “People hear a heavy riff and think that’s where it began. It’s not. The lyrics and melody are the script. That tells you what the song needs.”

The Rise Sessions: Live, Raw, and Real

Tom praised his current band—especially guitarist Tony Higbee—for bringing serious chemistry to the studio during the Rise sessions.

“That album was just alive, man. Right off the floor. No smoke and mirrors,” Keifer said. “Tony’s playing was killer, and the whole band really brought something special.”

A lot of the songwriting comes from Tom and his wife, Savannah. “We write pretty much everything together now. There’s a real connection there.”

Nashville Vibes and Legendary Collabs

Keifer’s been in Nashville since the ‘90s, and the city’s creative energy has definitely rubbed off.

“When I first moved here, I was working with a ton of different writers,” he said. One of those collabs resulted in the song “100 Miles of Bad Road” for Andy Griggs—featuring Keifer on National Steel and Kenny Aronoff on drums. Not a bad lineup.

He’s also written with country duo Thompson Square, who he says are “great people and killer songwriters.” And rumor has it… Kid Rock might’ve bought one of Tom’s guitars.

“I had to sell a few guitars when I was building my studio,” Keifer laughed. “Someone told me Bob picked up one of my Nationals. If it’s the one I’m thinking of—it’s a badass one.”

Moscow Peace Fest, Ozzy, and That Photo

Cinderella played the legendary Moscow Music Peace Festival in 1989. “That whole week felt like their Woodstock,” Keifer recalled. “We were all in the same hotel—Ozzy, Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe… it was wild.”

And yes, that iconic press conference photo of Tom sitting next to Ozzy? Totally real. “I didn’t even remember I was next to him until I saw that photo again,” he said. “Ozzy was just so cool. Funny, genuine, and the real deal.”

From Blues to Billy Joel

Keifer’s heart has always been in the blues—even when cranking out glam-era anthems. “Someone gave me a B.B. King record when I was 17, and it changed everything,” he said. “I dove into Muddy Waters, Elmore James, Johnny Winter… even gospel and country.”

It shows in his songwriting approach—especially on albums like Long Cold Winter and Heartbreak Station. “It’s always been rooted in blues. Lyrically, melodically—that’s where the soul is.”

Recently, Tom and Savannah rediscovered an old favorite: Billy Joel. “We watched a doc on him and I was like, damn, I forgot how good this stuff is,” he said. “Those 70s records? Incredible.”

What About Cinderella?

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 03: (L-R) Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar, drummer Fred Coury and frontman Tom Keifer perform as the band opens for the Scorpions at the Thomas & Mack Center August 3, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Yes, Tom’s still in touch with Fred Coury and Eric Brittingham. Fred’s been busy producing—scoring strings, working in TV, and sending Tom killer tracks like “Gods of Rock and Roll.”

“Fred sent me that track and I was blown away,” he said. “Ozzy’s voice sounded amazing. Just one of those songs you remember the first time you hear it.”

As for Eric? “He was playing with Bret Michaels for a while and doing some session work,” Keifer said. “We’re still in touch.”

Spinal Tap Sequel? Keifer’s In

Like the rest of us, Tom’s excited for the Spinal Tap sequel. “The first one was hilarious,” he said. “And when you wait that long between movies, it leaves room for great writing. Like Top Gun: Maverick—that was killer.”

Detroit, Get Ready

Tom Keifer is rolling through Detroit on September 4th with LA Guns, and he’s bringing everything he’s got.

“We’re gonna bring the same old big, loud, kick-ass rock show,” Keifer promised. “Can’t wait to see everybody in the Motor City.”

