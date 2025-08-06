Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: August 8-August 10

Tall Ships, R&B Legends, Soccer, Comedy, and More Light Up the City

Detroit is bringing the heat this weekend with a jam-packed lineup of live music, cultural festivals, sports, and waterfront fun. Whether you’re looking to dance to classic hip-hop, cheer on your favorite team, or indulge in some of the best BBQ around, there’s something for everyone. Here’s your guide to what’s going down in the D from Friday, August 8 through Sunday, August 10.

🔥 Detroit’s Annual Ribs and R&B Music Festival

📍 Hart Plaza

🗓️ August 8–10, 11:30 AM – 11:30 PM

Get ready for three days of soulful sounds, sizzling barbecue, and riverfront vibes. The Detroit’s Annual Ribs and R&B Music Festival brings together top-tier live entertainment, 100+ food and business vendors, and crowd favorites like the Rib Cook-Off, Paradise Valley-360 Gospel & Jazz Stage, and the Black Rodeo Hoedown. Free admission before 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday—$15 after.

⛵ Sail Detroit 2025 Festival with Tall Ships

📍 Detroit Riverfront

🗓️ August 8–10

Step aboard history with the Sail Detroit 2025 Festival, featuring majestic tall ships, family-friendly activities, music, vendors, and more. It’s a unique chance to see these breathtaking vessels up close as they dock along the Detroit River.

🎤 Chris Brown – Breezy Bowl XX

📍 Ford Field

🗓️ Friday, August 8 at 7 PM

Chris Brown brings his Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour to Detroit for a high-energy, dance-filled night at Ford Field. Expect massive visuals, surprise guests, and chart-topping hits.

🎶 Martini Harris Live at One Mic

📍 One Mic Detroit

🗓️ Friday, August 8 at 8 PM

Detroit’s own comedy king Martini Harris returns for a night of laughs at One Mic Comedy Club. Don’t miss his signature blend of local flavor and sharp wit.

🎶 Nelly with Ja Rule, Eve & Chingy

📍 Pine Knob Music Theatre

🗓️ Saturday, August 9

This all-star hip-hop lineup is bringing the early 2000s heat back to life. Don’t miss Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, and Chingy live under the stars at Pine Knob.

⚽ Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven

📍 Keyworth Stadium

🗓️ Saturday, August 9

Le Rouge takes on Indy Eleven in a home matchup at Keyworth. Expect loud drums, loyal fans, and Detroit soccer pride in full effect.

⚾ Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels

📍 Comerica Park

🗓️ August 8–10

The Tigers face off against the Angels for a weekend series at home. Friday and Saturday offer exclusive snapback giveaways, while Sunday is Chevy Sunday Kids Day, featuring face painting, Ferris wheel rides, and postgame base-running for kids.