Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: August 8-August 10
From tall ships and Tigers baseball to Chris Brown, Nelly, and Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Festival, August 8–10 is packed with food, music, and unforgettable summer fun.
Tall Ships, R&B Legends, Soccer, Comedy, and More Light Up the City
Detroit is bringing the heat this weekend with a jam-packed lineup of live music, cultural festivals, sports, and waterfront fun. Whether you’re looking to dance to classic hip-hop, cheer on your favorite team, or indulge in some of the best BBQ around, there’s something for everyone. Here’s your guide to what’s going down in the D from Friday, August 8 through Sunday, August 10.
🔥 Detroit’s Annual Ribs and R&B Music Festival
📍 Hart Plaza
🗓️ August 8–10, 11:30 AM – 11:30 PM
Get ready for three days of soulful sounds, sizzling barbecue, and riverfront vibes. The Detroit’s Annual Ribs and R&B Music Festival brings together top-tier live entertainment, 100+ food and business vendors, and crowd favorites like the Rib Cook-Off, Paradise Valley-360 Gospel & Jazz Stage, and the Black Rodeo Hoedown. Free admission before 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday—$15 after.
⛵ Sail Detroit 2025 Festival with Tall Ships
📍 Detroit Riverfront
🗓️ August 8–10
Step aboard history with the Sail Detroit 2025 Festival, featuring majestic tall ships, family-friendly activities, music, vendors, and more. It’s a unique chance to see these breathtaking vessels up close as they dock along the Detroit River.
🎤 Chris Brown – Breezy Bowl XX
📍 Ford Field
🗓️ Friday, August 8 at 7 PM
Chris Brown brings his Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour to Detroit for a high-energy, dance-filled night at Ford Field. Expect massive visuals, surprise guests, and chart-topping hits.
🎶 Martini Harris Live at One Mic
📍 One Mic Detroit
🗓️ Friday, August 8 at 8 PM
Detroit’s own comedy king Martini Harris returns for a night of laughs at One Mic Comedy Club. Don’t miss his signature blend of local flavor and sharp wit.
🎶 Nelly with Ja Rule, Eve & Chingy
📍 Pine Knob Music Theatre
🗓️ Saturday, August 9
This all-star hip-hop lineup is bringing the early 2000s heat back to life. Don’t miss Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, and Chingy live under the stars at Pine Knob.
⚽ Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven
📍 Keyworth Stadium
🗓️ Saturday, August 9
Le Rouge takes on Indy Eleven in a home matchup at Keyworth. Expect loud drums, loyal fans, and Detroit soccer pride in full effect.
⚾ Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels
📍 Comerica Park
🗓️ August 8–10
The Tigers face off against the Angels for a weekend series at home. Friday and Saturday offer exclusive snapback giveaways, while Sunday is Chevy Sunday Kids Day, featuring face painting, Ferris wheel rides, and postgame base-running for kids.
Whether you’re in it for the ships, the ribs, or the throwback hits, Detroit is the place to be this weekend. Grab your friends, make your plans, and experience the energy of summer in the city.