The Woodward Dream Festival: Win With The Riff

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 3:00pm August 6 and 3:00pm on August 13, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 13, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of General Admission Tickets to The Woodward Dream Festival on August 15. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Five (5) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to receive One (1) Pair of M1 Club Passes for August 15. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.