The Woodward Dream Festival: Win With The Riff
The Woodward Dream Festival presented by Comerica is back at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac on August 15th! This festival features the best of Woodward with cars, bikes, hot rods,…
The Woodward Dream Festival presented by Comerica is back at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac on August 15th! This festival features the best of Woodward with cars, bikes, hot rods, and more. Plus, there will be:
- Historic and Motorsports Dodge Viper Display
- A Dodge Viper Panel Discussion
- A Family Fun Zone
- Food Trucks and Drinks
- Live Music
- And more!
Tickets and VIP Packages are available now...CLICK HERE! (Tickets for children under 11 years old are complimentary with the purchase of a General Admission Ticket) Plus The Riff wants to hook you up to go for FREE!
Be listening to win General Admission Tickets and below is a bonus shot for you to win. If you win you will also qualify for the grand prize with a pair of Club M1 V.I.P. Passes for the Woodward Dream Festival!
ENTER BELOW
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 3:00pm August 6 and 3:00pm on August 13, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 13, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of General Admission Tickets to The Woodward Dream Festival on August 15. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Five (5) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to receive One (1) Pair of M1 Club Passes for August 15. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.