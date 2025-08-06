Contests
Jack White Accomplishes Goal of Visiting All 30 MLB Stadiums

Erica Banas
Musician and former Detroit native Jack White throws out the first pitch prior to the start of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 29, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.
We all know Jack White is a massive baseball fan. As a massive baseball fan, he recently accomplished a major feat: Visiting all 30 MLB stadiums.

White shared this accomplishment in a celebratory post on Instagram. The final stadium he and his friends visited was Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies, for a game where the Phillies took on White's hometown team, the Detroit Tigers.

White called Citizens Bank Park "a beautiful park" and shared photos of outside and inside the park. However, he did pose an interesting question: "Is it necessary that we see a game in the temporary stadium that the Tampa Bay Rays are currently playing in? Have we completed the journey or not since the stadium is only temporary? Note: We have seen a game already at the temporary home to the Athletics, Sutter Health Park in Sacramento."

Personally, we think White and his friends can officially say "Mission: Accomplished," but we respect him for being a completionist about this.

Jack White Receives His First Cell Phone For His 50th Birthday

Of course, we couldn't help but wonder whether White shared this Instagram post himself. After all, he did receive his very first cell phone for his 50th birthday in July. White's wife, Olivia Jean, gifted him the cell. He announced this news in a joint Instagram post with Jean, which featured a photo slideshow of him posing with his new phone.

White, ever the gifted wordsmith, accompanied the post with a very funny, detailed caption. He began, "Well y'all, it's either all over for me now or just the beginning. I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life! A lovely 50th birthday present courtesy of my gorgeous and thoughtful wife Mrs. Olivia Jean (who took these photos as well.)"

White continued, "I've been saying that my days were numbered for years, can't listen to my music in my car, can't park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. etc. and I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery! I thought if I could make it to 50 years old at least without ever having one that I could be proud of myself, and I am."

He concluded, in jest, "Can't wait to talk to you all soon. My phone number is the square root of all of our combined social interaction times Pi."

Jack White
Erica Banas
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
