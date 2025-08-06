Brad Gillis Reflects on Ozzy, Night Ranger, and Nearly Four Decades of Shredding—From ‘Speak of the Devil’ to Japan

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 21: Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger performs at “FOX & Friends” All American Concert Series during “FOX & Friends” All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on August 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

By Meltdown | 101 WRIF Detroit

Brad Gillis is a living guitar legend, and when we finally linked up for an interview, I knew we were in for a ride. From holding the 1962 Strat he used on Ozzy Osbourne’s Speak of the Devil, to hearing the wild story of how he got that gig in the first place, Brad brought it all—stories, tone, history, and some Harley talk to boot.

This one goes deep.

“That 1962 Strat is My Baby”

Let’s start with the gear nerd moment: Brad let me hold the Strat he’s played on literally everything. Ozzy, Night Ranger, the whole deal.

“It’s my workhorse,” Brad said. “I built it from parts in the ‘70s… leftover paint from my Datsun 240Z, Floyd Rose #3 ever made, and a wireless rig built inside. I still play it every night.”

That guitar has been through it all—and yes, he still plays it with a metal pick. “It’s got bite, and when I do string scratches, it growls,” he explained. No, he doesn’t chuck those metal picks into the crowd—but maybe someday. He’s working on a custom line.

The Ozzy Call That Changed Everything

Brad’s Ozzy story is absolutely wild. After Randy Rhoads tragically passed, Gillis got the gig in the most unexpected way.

“I was playing clubs with the Alameda All-Stars,” he said. “We were doing a couple Ozzy covers as a tribute, and someone saw me and said I played ‘em well. That guy told his brother, who told Tommy Aldridge, who told Sharon Osbourne.”

One late night, Brad gets the call. “Hello, Bradley. This is Sharon Osbourne.” He thinks it’s a prank—until Ozzy gets on the line. “There was that phone delay you’d get from New York. That’s when I knew it was real.”

They sent him 19 songs to learn. He knew maybe three.

“I locked myself in a room with a boombox, my guitar, and two live tapes with Randy. I learned everything by ear in four days. No rehearsals. My first show was Binghamton, April 13, 1982. 8,000 people. I was terrified.”

From “Who’s This Guy?” to Speak of the Devil

Two weeks into the tour, they broadcast a King Biscuit Flower Hour performance. The audience reaction started to shift.

“People were flipping me off at first,” Brad laughed. “You don’t just replace Randy. But Rudy Sarzo kept me going. He was a huge help.”

By the time they recorded Speak of the Devil—two nights at The Ritz in New York—it was clicking. Ozzy wanted to do a full set of Black Sabbath material. “They trimmed it down, no keyboards, and picked the best versions.”

Soon after, Brad exited Ozzy’s band as Rudy left for Quiet Riot—and Night Ranger got their deal. The rest? MTV, sold-out arenas, Sister Christian, and 43 years of touring.

“I think I made a good choice,” he said.

MTV, KISS, and Blasting Off with Night Ranger

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: (L - R) Keri Kelli, Jack Blades, Kelly Keagy, and Brad Gillis of Night Ranger performs at "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on August 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Night Ranger hit the ground running with “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” and MTV gave them the fuel.

“They were playing us 25 times a day,” Brad said. “We jumped on the KISS tour—still in makeup. Gene Simmons let us try on his boots. Then it was Sammy Hagar, ZZ Top, Cheap Trick… we toured with everybody.”

Their second album Midnight Madness blew up. “We released ‘You Can Still Rock in America,’ and then came this little ballad called ‘Sister Christian,’” he joked. “Next thing we knew, we were headlining. I’ll never forget seeing ‘Night Ranger SOLD OUT’ on the marquee in La Crosse, Wisconsin.”

The ’90s Shift—and Why Rock Still Stands

When grunge hit, Brad (like everyone else) felt the shift.

“Things died down for a minute. Nirvana changed everything,” he said. “Solos had gotten out of hand—too many notes. They stripped it back. But eventually, rock came roaring back.”

Night Ranger took a short break, but came back stronger. “Now we’re doing 80–90 shows a year, cruises, festivals, Japan… it’s crazy. I’m blessed.”

Onstage Energy, Clean Living, and Ted Nugent Props

Brad’s healthy, fired up, and playing better than ever. “I quit drinking. I’m on a fitness kick. I refuse to act my age,” he told me.

He’s also got respect from other legends—like Ted Nugent.

After I posted our photo with the 1962 Strat, Ted commented that Brad is “the real deal.” Brad was floored. “We’ve been friends for decades. For him to say that… I was blown away.”

A Tone That Keeps Evolving

Brad credits his longtime tech, Darren Hurst, for tightening up his tone.

“Darren rewired everything. Got rid of crap pedals. Brought in real gear. My tone is massive now,” he said. “But every player’s sound comes from a lot—gear, pickups, hands, and how you play.”

And yes, fans still bring up Speak of the Devil. “All the time. Especially since Ozzy passed. I get people bringing vinyl, telling me where they saw me in ‘82. It’s humbling.”

Harley Rides and Full Throttle Memories

We also bonded over bikes. Brad rides a custom Fat Boy Low—picked up from a Harley shop that gave him a killer deal after he hooked them up with Rick Springfield backstage.

“Rick was so gracious. His wife had a blast. The next day, they dropped the price for me,” he said. “I had it painted with a custom Night Ranger tank and everything.”

Still Rockin’ in America—And Beyond

SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 28: Musician Brad Gillis of Night Ranger performs on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on January 28, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

From Sturgis with Jesse James to sold-out shows in Japan—Brad Gillis and Night Ranger are still living it.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 8. I had my first band at 10. And I’m still going. We’re heading back to Budokan—almost sold out,” he said. “Man, I’m blessed.”

🎸 Catch Brad and Night Ranger on tour now