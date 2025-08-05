Comparing Three Days Grace Before and After Adam Gontier’s Exit

It's never an easy thing when a band splits with a key band member, and that's even more the case when that member happens to be the lead singer and one of the founders of the group. But, Three Days Grace is one of those unique bands that has been able to continue crafting chart-topping rock hits no matter who was fronting the band.

Three Days Grace earned their 19th No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in January 2025 with the hard-hitting "Apologies." It was the band's second No. 1 in a row, following their track "Mayday" topping the charts for five weeks.

So, what's unique about "Apologies" and "Mayday?" Well, these hits feature the band's original vocalist, Adam Gontier, as well as their newer singer in Matt Walst. Here's the story behind how Three Days Grace got two lead singers.

Adam Gontier's Exit and Return

Gontier left the band in 2013, and Walst, who came from the rock band My Darkest Days, stepped into his place. Musically, Three Days Grace and My Darkest Days comes from the same era and mindset of music. They're both hard rock bands that broke out in the 2000s with a heavy, post-grunge sound. But, My Darkest Days broke out with their big hit in 2010, so their influence came later than Three Days Grace, the latter who actually formed in 1992.

Musically, Three Days Grace sounds similar whether listening to early music from their Gontier days, songs from their time with Walst or tracks with both vocalists fronting the band. Bringing Walst on was a smart move, because his style really fits the Three Days Grace sound and brand.