We Came As Romans: Last Shot To Win!

Doug Warner
We came as romans

We Came As Romans
August 23 | The Fillmore

Click here for tickets

Detroit’s own We Came As Romans will rock The Fillmore on August 23.  Tickets for this show are still available, and The Riff has your last chance to go for FREE!

Below you can enter to win tickets to check out We Came As Romans when they take the stage at The Fillmore for a show in their hometown on August 23.



Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, August 4 and 11:59pm, August 17 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 18 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets We Came As Romans on August 23.  A minimum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

We Came As Romans
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
