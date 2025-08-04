The Who’s Daltrey Hits Back at Ringo Starr’s Comments During Halifax Show

Contests
Roger Daltrey fired back at Ringo Starr's words at The Piece Hall in Halifax. The clash sparked up as The Who changed drummers right before their final U.S. tour run.

Ringo had reportedly called him a "little man", and Daltrey responded during a show at Piece Hall in the UK by saying, "Little man, according to Ringo.", as reported by The Express. The band then went on to play their hit, "Who Are You," to the crowd's delight.

The storm started when The Who fired Zak Starkey, son of the Beatles' drummer. Pete Townshend announced the news on social media, and Scott Devours was brought in to replace him.

"After many years of great work on drums from Zak the time has come for a change. A poignant time," wrote Townshend on Instagram. "Zak has lots of new projects in hand and I wish him the best. Scott Devours, who has worked with Roger's solo band, will join The Who for our final shows."

Things went south during "The Song Is Over." Starkey told Rolling Stone that Daltrey missed his cue by four bars. "He just got lost," Starkey said. "He blamed the drums for being too loud, and then it blew up on social media."

The ex-Beatle stuck up for his kid in the fight. Zak shared his dad's words: "I've never liked the way that little man runs that band."

Devours, who first played with Daltrey back in 2009, stepped up at the Halifax show. Now, The Who stands ready to start their last U.S. tour with fresh blood behind the kit.

