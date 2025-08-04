Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Oasis Fan Dies From Fall During Wembley Stadium Show, Band Issues Statement

An Oasis fan who attended the band’s August 2 show at London’s Wembley Stadium died after sustaining injuries from a fall. According to NME, the fan reportedly fell from the…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis.
Simon Emmett

An Oasis fan who attended the band's August 2 show at London's Wembley Stadium died after sustaining injuries from a fall.

According to NME, the fan reportedly fell from the upper tier of the 90,000-capacity stadium, but there has yet to be any official confirmation.

The outlet shared a statement from the Metropolitan Police, who identified the fan as a man in his 40s. The Metropolitan Police said, "He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage. If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101."

In a brief statement, Oasis said they were "shocked and saddened" about the news of the fan's death at their show. They added, "Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.

The August 2 Wembley show was part of a five-night stand on the Oasis "Live '25" world tour. The tour continues on August 8, which kicks off a three-night stand in Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium. After shows in Dublin on August 16 and 17, Oasis will head overseas to kick off the North American leg of their tour. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is below.

Oasis - Live '25 Tour Dates

8/8/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/9/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/12/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/16/25 - Croke Park, Dublin, IE
8/17/25 - Croke Park, Dublin, IE
8/24/25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON
8/25/25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON
8/28/25 - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
8/31/25 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
9/1/25 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
9/6/25 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
9/7/25 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
9/12/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX
9/13/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX
9/27/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
9/28/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
10/21/25 - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea
10/25/25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
10/26/25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
10/31/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/1/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/4/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/7/25 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
11/8/25 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
11/15/25 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/16/25 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/19/25 - Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
11/22/25 - Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

Oasis
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Stevie Young, Angus Young and Brian Johnson of AC/DC perform during a stop of the Power Up tour at Allegiant Stadium
MusicThis Day in Rock History: August 5Kelly Shearing
A split image of Roger Daltrey speaking onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on the left and Ringo Starr performing at The Grand Ole Opry on the right.
MusicThe Who’s Daltrey Hits Back at Ringo Starr’s Comments During Halifax ShowDan Teodorescu
Vince Neil performs at the 2023 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 04, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicVince Neil Returns to the Stage Following Health IssuesErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect