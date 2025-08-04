Oasis Fan Dies From Fall During Wembley Stadium Show, Band Issues Statement

An Oasis fan who attended the band's August 2 show at London's Wembley Stadium died after sustaining injuries from a fall.



According to NME, the fan reportedly fell from the upper tier of the 90,000-capacity stadium, but there has yet to be any official confirmation.



The outlet shared a statement from the Metropolitan Police, who identified the fan as a man in his 40s. The Metropolitan Police said, "He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage. If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101."



In a brief statement, Oasis said they were "shocked and saddened" about the news of the fan's death at their show. They added, "Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.



The August 2 Wembley show was part of a five-night stand on the Oasis "Live '25" world tour. The tour continues on August 8, which kicks off a three-night stand in Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium. After shows in Dublin on August 16 and 17, Oasis will head overseas to kick off the North American leg of their tour. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is below.