What to expect from The 2025 Lions

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: A Detroit Lion fan looks on prior to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are coming off an amazing 2024 regular season. Head coach Dan Campbell led his squad to a historic regular season record of 15-2. Despite the record setting season, the Detroit Lions quickly exited the playoffs. After a devastating 45-31 postseason loss to the Washington Commanders, Detroit lost several key personnel this offseason.

Oftentimes in professional sports, success comes with great sacrifice. The Lions have turned the organization around with excellent coaching, solid assistants, great drafting and of course the players. With this success comes other organizations desiring to replicate that.

Detroit Lions Lose Coaching

At the conclusion of Detroit’s 15-2 season, the team lost defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson along with 6 other assistants and position group coaches. While most teams will lose assistant coaches and coordinators here and there, this is hardly average. This will undoubtedly be one of the toughest obstacles to overcome for the Lions in the upcoming season.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: General manager Brad Holmes of the Detroit Lions speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Replacements

Luckily for Detroit they didn’t exactly go out and hire chumps to replace these guys. John Morton was hired as their offensive coordinator which should bode well for the team. Morton led a pass-heavy attack in Denver last season which really picked up in the second half of the year.

Morton seemed to really play a hand in the quick development of Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix. While Jared Goff may not have much more to be developed, having a strong QB-minded offensive coordinator is a big plus. I expect tons of schemes that play into Goff’s skillset just like Ben Johnson was able to achieve.

Rebuilding the Defense

Detroit also promoted their gritty linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator. On the field the linebacker room saw major development last year for Detroit and I believe may have been the most consistent group on defense. I think Detroit’s defense looks incredibly promising with Sheppard at the helm. With all of these changes, whether hopeful or not, what can we expect from the team this year?

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 18: A detail of the NFL logo during the NFC Divisional Playoff between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Prediction

Detroit currently has the 2nd hardest schedule in all of the league this season. I am a diehard Lions fan, but there is no chance they will win 15 regular season games again. I truly believe it will be a battle to get to 10 wins this season. I just think there were too many changes and a rather lackluster offseason yet again from Brad Homes in the free agent department.