3 Reasons to Give The New Superman A Chance

I recently was able to check out the latest Superman movie that released to theaters on July 11th. James Gunn revived interest in Superman with this film and it’s doing well at the box office. With a budget of about $225 million, it’s already made well over $300 million in America so far! The film is funny, fresh, and doesn’t have the same dark undertones that plagued older DC movies.

While many fans loved that part of DC, the older movies definitely struggled to captivate as many mainstream fans as Superman (2025). There are several reasons you should give the new Superman man a chance if you haven’t already seen it!

The Cast

While I have no quarrels with Henry Cavill as Superman, I personally never loved Amy Adams as Lois Lane. Even if you find those 2 to be the greatest ever, I would still tell you that this new Superman film has amazingly casted characters. David Corenswet as Superman may be the ultimate casting for a few reasons. I really enjoyed his performance of the human side of Superman. It’s something that this character really struggles with and I think he was the perfect actor for it.

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Warner Bros) LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult attend the "Superman" Fan Event in London's Leicester Square on July 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

Another reason his performance was awesome is that we saw a ton of expression and charisma from the character. While maybe that is just a writing difference, David Corenswet showed that Superman can be funny, laugh, cry and feel betrayed.

Nicholas Hoult also played Lex Luthor beautifully. He masterfully played the sinister, cunning, evil mastermind and was a perfect villain. While not physically powerful, Luthor is still able to present countless problems for Superman as he continuously plays on Superman's morals.

Superman Origin

Yet another reason this film is worth seeing is the origin story. I absolutely loved that we didn’t have the same ole origin story shoved down our throat for the first 45 minutes of the movie. It drives me nuts when every superhero movie replays the origin story again and again through countless reboots. In 2025, everybody knows Superman is an alien from the planet Krypton.

I found it refreshing that director James Gunn chose to not reintroduce the origin story at the beginning again. Instead, he started the film off with Lois Lane and Clark Kent already dating. Plus Superman is already actively fighting to save the world on a daily basis.

Super Moments

Perhaps the biggest reason to give this movie a watch is the rewarding “super moments”. In the Man of Steel films, it hardly feels like we have to be patient to see Superman do something insane and prove his power. But in this latest film, they do an amazing job of creating suspenseful build-up around the character and what he is capable of.

What this does for a viewer is it makes every “super moment” seem that much cooler. It almost feels as though you get rewarded for being patient in the film and getting to see awesome glimpses of Superman's true power. It’s for these 3 reasons I recommend the new Superman movie to everyone!