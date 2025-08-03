Why Jurassic World Rebirth Worked

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Scarlett Johansson attends the “Jurassic World Rebirth” New York Premiere at Lincoln Center on June 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jurassic World Rebirth is the latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, and it did not disappoint. This movie really intrigued me and had my attention at all times. And no, it’s just not because Scarlett Johansson was the lead actress in the film. This film has been a smashing success making over $727 million thus far. Something that I have always wondered about the Jurassic Park Dinosaurs is how they would coexist with humans.

Ever since Jurassic Park The Lost World let the T-Rex loose in San Diego, I wondered how these creatures would fare alongside humans. While not necessarily for scientific reasons, I more wondered how the creators of Jurassic Park would place their Dinosaurs into a human environment.

Cool Concepts

In Jurassic World Dominion we see plenty of Dinosaurs living alongside other animals and humans. Although these are just a few brief shots in the overall movie. In the Jurassic World Rebirth film, it is totally different. During present day in the film, Dinosaurs are walking side by side with humans through New York.

Although we finally start to see the negative effects of letting these genetic creations live in our modern world. Nearly all species of these cloned Dinosaurs are dying off and really only exist in a few islands near the equator. Which I thought was a very believable concept since this is where the closest comparable weather would be for Dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Horror

Aside from all the neat science and answers to my childhood wonders the film really delivers. The books that the films are based on are much darker and horror themed. The latest movie in the franchise does a great job of playing into this horror concept a bit more. They even did some fan service and included an iconic river scene involving a T-Rex straight from the novels.

Fan service alongside new and creative ideas goes a long way in making a film loved by fans. One great moment of fan service was when the raptor hybrids were chasing the kids inside of a gas station. It was extremely reminiscent of the original 1993 Velociraptor kitchen scene. I adored that they put that in there as it was an incredible recreation of an iconic scene.

The Return of Hybrids

Yet another awesome thing this movie did was it returned to the hybrid formula that worked so well in the first Jurassic World movie. The “D-Rex” was the showstopper in this film. While it didn’t dominate the screen for long, it was clearly one of the most monstrous theme park monsters created in the franchise to date. The writers even further expanded on the hybrids in this movie. In fact, this movie is based upon a whole island where a Dinosaur hybrid factory existed before its destruction.

Creative and Original

This movie has both a perfect connection to the original Jurassic World movie and is sharply creative in its originality. The plot is so believable to me as well. Of all the greedy companies who would want to pay for Dinosaur DNA to cure cancer, what’s the most believable?

I would think of an American pharmaceutical company that wishes to sell off the medicine to the highest bidder and profit trillions of dollars from it. Which is exactly the angle this movie takes. I was getting really tired of believing a plot where everyone involved believes putting Dinosaurs in cages is a good idea.

Especially after each time they do it, more and more critical things go wrong. This movie worked because it was witty, focused and scary throughout. I loved the whole “misfit island” of hybrid monsters and any true Jurassic Park fan would as well. This is a really gripping film that I wouldn’t say is fun for the whole family this time. But it is an absolute must watch for any Dinosaur or Scarlett Johansson fan!