Mark Kendall of Great White Opens Up About Music, Loss, and Life on the Road

Meltdown

I’ve talked to Mark Kendall from Great White plenty of times over the years, and every time it feels like catching up with an old friend. This time was no different—except it hit a little deeper.

Mark jumped on the line from his home music room—where he jams regularly with his 11-year-old grandson, who’s already ripping through AC/DC and worshipping Travis Barker.

“He’s changed his drum set to match Travis’s,” Mark told me. “But I’m trying to reel him back into AC/DC and teach him to play the right way. Rudiments, paradiddles, all of it.”

Music, Family, and Keeping It Real

If you follow Mark on social media, you know how much he shares—personal stuff, uplifting stuff, funny stuff.

“I try to keep it light and positive,” he said. “Fans have kind of grown up with my grandson Noah—he’s played on about five rock cruises already. Kip Winger even introduced him once!”

It’s a side of a rock guitarist you don’t always see—but it’s authentically Mark. And he’ll be bringing that same energy when Great White rolls through MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board with Slaughter on August 7th.

“We’ve driven by it a bunch of times, but this will be our first time playing it. I hear it sounds great.”

Stranded in Michigan… Rock Style

Speaking of Motor City, Mark shared a total Spinal Tap moment from their recent travels through Michigan.

“We got stuck between the airport and Bay City in this busted limo,” he laughed. “The mirror was duct-taped on, some interior panel fell off, no air conditioning—it was like a sauna.”

They ended up ditching the car and calling Ubers to make the gig. “It looked nice from the outside—but man, it was falling apart.”

Spinal Tap Moments & Real-Life Touring

Naturally, the new Spinal Tap sequel came up. Mark’s got his own stories of getting lost backstage, not knowing where the stage entrance was—moments every touring band has dealt with.

“I remember saying, ‘This is a total Spinal Tap moment.’ But hey, it happens. You laugh, move on, and play the show.”

A New Chapter for Great White

Mark was excited about their current lineup—especially their fill-in bassist, Dan McNay (formerly of Ronnie Montrose’s band).

“Dan’s a real bass player—not just a guitarist who grabbed a bass to get a gig. He’s Mr. Non-Drama and brings a ton of new energy.”

After all these years, that kind of chemistry on and off the stage matters more than ever.

The Loss of Jack Russell: “Addiction Got in the Way”

Things took a more emotional turn when we talked about Jack Russell, the original voice of Great White, who passed away earlier last year.

Mark didn’t dodge the topic. He dove right into it with honesty, heartbreak, and love.

“Jack was one of the all-time great rock singers. He had this incredible work ethic in the studio. But addiction… it just wrecked him.”

Mark shared stories of hospital visits, interventions, and years spent trying to help Jack stay clean.

“I was by his bedside for seven days straight in rehab. We had an intervention. He just couldn’t stay sober. I think he was never comfortable in his own skin without something.”

Despite the heartache, there’s no bitterness—just sadness and compassion.

“We were connected at the hip. Never had an argument. I just wanted people to remember how great he was. He could sing anything.”

Sobriety and Support

Mark’s 17 years sober now, and he’s made it part of his mission to help others.

“I’m not hiding. I let people know I’m available. If my story helps someone get sober, that’s worth everything.”

He’s not preaching to the casual drinker. He’s reaching out to the ones who’ve hit bottom and don’t know how to get out.

“This isn’t weakness. It’s real. It ruins lives. And if someone sees that a guy from Great White got sober, maybe they’ll think they can too.”

Detroit, Get Ready

Catch Mark and the band at MotorCity Casino Sound Board on August 7 with Slaughter, and again at Shipshewana the next day. It’s more than just a night of hits—it’s a band still burning with passion, history, and heart.

“Our motto was ‘teams to the end.’ Addiction got in the way. But the music? That never stopped.”

🎸 RIP Jack Russell. One of the greats.

🎟️ Tickets for Great White & Slaughter at WRIF.com

🖤 Stay loud. Stay strong. Stay sober if you need to.

— Meltdown

101 WRIF Detroit

