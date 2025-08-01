Contests
LISTEN LIVE

John Bush Plans Three Shows Showcasing His Time With Anthrax

John Bush will bring his Anthrax-era songs to three U.S. venues this December. The shows kick off at LA’s Whisky A Go-Go on December 13, move to St. Charles’ Arcada…

Dan Teodorescu
John Bush of Anthrax performs at Sonisphere at Knebworth House on August 1, 2009 in Stevenage, England.
Chiaki Nozu / WireImage via Getty Images

John Bush will bring his Anthrax-era songs to three U.S. venues this December. The shows kick off at LA's Whisky A Go-Go on December 13, move to St. Charles' Arcada Theatre on December 18, and wrap up at NYC's Racket on December 20.

"I've talked about doing this for a long time — and now, I'm finally doing it. Fans constantly tell me how much those records meant to them, and how they miss hearing those songs live. It's very humbling. The wait is over," said Bush, as reported by Loudwire.

The setlist pulls from four key releases: Sound of White Noise (1993), Stomp 442 (1995), Volume 8: The Threat Is Real (1998), and We've Come for You All (2003). Bush will mix crowd pleasers with deep cuts not heard on stage in decades.

He'll be joined by Phil Demmel, Mike Orlando, and Jason Bittner from Category 7. Bassist Joey Vera from Armored Saint also steps in, filling in for Jack Gibson, who can't make the dates.

"These guys are incredible, badass musicians, and it hit me — why look anywhere else? They're already right here. It was a total no-brainer," Bush added, as per Blabbermouth.

Bush led Anthrax through four studio albums, from '92 to '05. Now he splits his time between metal acts Armored Saint and Category 7.

Tickets drop today at 10 a.m. in each of the three cities.

AnthraxJohn Bush
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
John Dolmayan, drummer of the band System of a Down, in concert at Firenze Rocks Festival. Florence, Italy.
MusicSystem Of A Down Drummer Suggests New Songwriting Approach for Possible AlbumLaura Adkins
King Charles III departs after a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour on July 28, 2025 in Thurso, Scotland; Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
MusicHow King Charles Honored Ozzy OsbourneErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
(L-R) Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
MusicMetallica Teams Up With Red Cross for Nationwide Blood Drive CampaignLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect