John Bush Plans Three Shows Showcasing His Time With Anthrax

John Bush will bring his Anthrax-era songs to three U.S. venues this December. The shows kick off at LA's Whisky A Go-Go on December 13, move to St. Charles' Arcada Theatre on December 18, and wrap up at NYC's Racket on December 20.

"I've talked about doing this for a long time — and now, I'm finally doing it. Fans constantly tell me how much those records meant to them, and how they miss hearing those songs live. It's very humbling. The wait is over," said Bush, as reported by Loudwire.

The setlist pulls from four key releases: Sound of White Noise (1993), Stomp 442 (1995), Volume 8: The Threat Is Real (1998), and We've Come for You All (2003). Bush will mix crowd pleasers with deep cuts not heard on stage in decades.

He'll be joined by Phil Demmel, Mike Orlando, and Jason Bittner from Category 7. Bassist Joey Vera from Armored Saint also steps in, filling in for Jack Gibson, who can't make the dates.

"These guys are incredible, badass musicians, and it hit me — why look anywhere else? They're already right here. It was a total no-brainer," Bush added, as per Blabbermouth.

Bush led Anthrax through four studio albums, from '92 to '05. Now he splits his time between metal acts Armored Saint and Category 7.