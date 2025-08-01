Chevelle: Win The Riff’s Backstage Pass!

Chevelle, along with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poets Society, will be at The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 19, and there are tickets still available . And this is your chance to score The Riff’s Backstage Pass!

Be listening to win tickets to the show and below is a bonus shot at winning your tickets. If you win, you’ll also qualify for the grand prize…One person will grab passes to meet Chevelle at the show. PLUS they’ll watch two songs during Chevelle’s set from the side of the stage and then rock the rest of the night with Tickets in The Pit!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on August 1 and 11:59pm on August 17, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 18, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Chevelle on August 19. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Three (3) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.