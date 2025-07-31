Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: August 1-August 3

This weekend is packed with can't-miss events all over Detroit, from the Highland Games to the Belle Isle Art Fair. Whether you're into Scottish heritage or fine art, there's something for everyone to explore.

Sidewalk Festival

What: Celebration of culture and art in public spaces

Celebration of culture and art in public spaces When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: Eliza Howell Park, 23701 Fenkell Ave., Detroit

Eliza Howell Park, 23701 Fenkell Ave., Detroit Cost: Free admission

Sidewalk Festival is a vibrant arts and culture event, taking place biannually, that brings life to public spaces by transforming them into curated performance sites. The festival has and will feature site-specific dance, music, interactive installations, and community-based workshops, celebrating local creativity and activist practices. This summer's theme — WILD. RESISTANCE. RHYTHM. STORY. — highlights stories of liberation, environmental justice, and spatial equity. Sidewalk Festival provides the space for audiences to rethink how we interact with art in our everyday surroundings, from city streets to community parks.

The St. Andrew's Society of Detroit Highland Games

What: A celebration of Scottish culture

A celebration of Scottish culture When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Greenmead Historical Village, 20501 Newburgh Road, Livonia

Greenmead Historical Village, 20501 Newburgh Road, Livonia Cost: Tickets start at $15

The St. Andrew's Society of Detroit presents its Highland Games. This event celebrates Scottish heritage and community spirit with ceremonies, competitions, and cultural exhibits. The festivities kick off on Friday evening with a lively Cèilidh concert. On Saturday, compete in traditional heavy athletics, piping, drumming, Highland dancing, and tug-of-war. Enjoy whiskey tastings and explore the diverse selection of artisan vendors and food booths. Children can participate in activities in the "Wee Bairns" area.

Belle Isle Art Fair

What: A showcase of artistic expression and diverse creative works

A showcase of artistic expression and diverse creative works When: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: James Scott Memorial Fountain, Belle Isle Park, 99 Pleasure Drive, Detroit

James Scott Memorial Fountain, Belle Isle Park, 99 Pleasure Drive, Detroit Cost: Free admission with State Park Pass; vendors will have items available for purchase

The Belle Isle Art Fair is a juried celebration of creativity, set against the stunning backdrop of Detroit's James Scott Memorial Fountain. Featuring 100 professional artists from over a dozen states, the fair showcases paintings, sculptures, and handcrafted jewelry. Enjoy live music, hands-on art projects, an art garden, and a beer tent that supports the Detroit Repertory Theatre.

Other Events

Detroit's weekend events bring together art, culture, and community fun: