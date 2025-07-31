Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: August 1-August 3
This weekend is packed with can’t-miss events all over Detroit, from the Highland Games to the Belle Isle Art Fair. Whether you’re into Scottish heritage or fine art, there’s something for everyone to…
This weekend is packed with can't-miss events all over Detroit, from the Highland Games to the Belle Isle Art Fair. Whether you're into Scottish heritage or fine art, there's something for everyone to explore.
Sidewalk Festival
- What: Celebration of culture and art in public spaces
- When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Eliza Howell Park, 23701 Fenkell Ave., Detroit
- Cost: Free admission
Sidewalk Festival is a vibrant arts and culture event, taking place biannually, that brings life to public spaces by transforming them into curated performance sites. The festival has and will feature site-specific dance, music, interactive installations, and community-based workshops, celebrating local creativity and activist practices. This summer's theme — WILD. RESISTANCE. RHYTHM. STORY. — highlights stories of liberation, environmental justice, and spatial equity. Sidewalk Festival provides the space for audiences to rethink how we interact with art in our everyday surroundings, from city streets to community parks.
The St. Andrew's Society of Detroit Highland Games
- What: A celebration of Scottish culture
- When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Greenmead Historical Village, 20501 Newburgh Road, Livonia
- Cost: Tickets start at $15
The St. Andrew's Society of Detroit presents its Highland Games. This event celebrates Scottish heritage and community spirit with ceremonies, competitions, and cultural exhibits. The festivities kick off on Friday evening with a lively Cèilidh concert. On Saturday, compete in traditional heavy athletics, piping, drumming, Highland dancing, and tug-of-war. Enjoy whiskey tastings and explore the diverse selection of artisan vendors and food booths. Children can participate in activities in the "Wee Bairns" area.
Belle Isle Art Fair
- What: A showcase of artistic expression and diverse creative works
- When: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: James Scott Memorial Fountain, Belle Isle Park, 99 Pleasure Drive, Detroit
- Cost: Free admission with State Park Pass; vendors will have items available for purchase
The Belle Isle Art Fair is a juried celebration of creativity, set against the stunning backdrop of Detroit's James Scott Memorial Fountain. Featuring 100 professional artists from over a dozen states, the fair showcases paintings, sculptures, and handcrafted jewelry. Enjoy live music, hands-on art projects, an art garden, and a beer tent that supports the Detroit Repertory Theatre.
Other Events
Detroit's weekend events bring together art, culture, and community fun:
- Allen Park Street Fair: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, and Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with entertainment running until 11 p.m. on Allen Road from Southfield and Roosevelt, Allen Park
- Havana Nights Summer Soiree: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 6 p.m. (5 p.m. for VIP and High Roller) at Roostertail, 100 Marquette Drive, Detroit
- Movie Nights In The D – "Step Up": Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 7 to 9 p.m. (recurring through Aug. 22, 2025) at Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit