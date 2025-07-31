New Music Breakdown: Slipknot, Thrice, Puscifer, and More!

By Jade | 101 WRIF – Detroit’s Rock Station

What’s up, Detroit Rock City?! Jade here with your latest New Music Breakdown—and trust me, this week is packed with heavy hitters, killer announcements, and some serious reasons to turn it up to 11.

Slipknot Celebrate 25 Years with Massive Anniversary Box Set

The masked legends are throwing it back to where it all began. Slipknot just announced a 25th anniversary deluxe box set of their iconic self-titled debut—and it’s loaded. We’re talking:

40 unreleased tracks

Six blood-colored LPs

Demos, two LPs worth of live material, and more.

You can stream the demo version of “Prosthetics” right now and get full box set details here. The set officially drops September 5, so get ready to lose your mind all over again.

Daughtry Drops New EP & Brings Seether to Town

Daughtry is keeping the energy high with Shock to the System: Part 2, a brand-new EP coming out September 12. The first track, “The Bottom”, is streaming now and gives us a taste of what’s to come.

Want to catch them live? Daughtry and Seether hit the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on October 11.

Thrice Are Back With Horizons West

Mark your calendars—October 3rd is when Thrice returns with their next album Horizons West. The first single, “Gnash”, is out now and it SLAPS.

Thrice will be stopping in Detroit this fall at The Majestic on November 8. Definitely a show to catch if you love your alt-rock with some bite.

Maynard Fans, Rejoice—New Puscifer Drop + Album on Deck

Maynard James Keenan is at it again—Puscifer just released a digital-only collection called In Case You Were Napping, featuring 15 tracks that span nearly 20 years of their weird, wonderful sound.

And if that’s not enough? They’ve already confirmed a new Puscifer album is coming in 2026. (We see you, Maynard. Always working.)

That’s a wrap for this week’s New Music Breakdown! I’m Jade from 101 WRIF—don’t forget to vote in our New Music Poll and help us decide what to kick off High Noon with this Friday.