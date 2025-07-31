Eric Martin Talks Life After Mr. Big, Touring the World, Ozzy, and Coming to Michigan

Contests
Man, I’ve talked to a lot of rock singers over the years, but Eric Martin? He’s in a class of his own—equal parts road warrior, storyteller, and world-traveling soul. The guy’s been everywhere, sung with everyone, and somehow still makes time to play small-town Michigan gigs with the same energy he brings to stadiums overseas.

I caught up with him after a whirlwind run through Brazil, Europe, the UK, and—soon—back to the mitten.

“It’s been a while since I played in the USA,” he told me. “I’ve been traveling all over the world. Two and a half years with Mr. Big, but solo shows in the States? It’s been a long time.”

From São Paulo to Paw Paw

Eric’s gearing up for a couple Michigan dates: August 7th at Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw and August 8th at The Stix in Ludington. It’s a full-circle moment for a guy who’s been grinding globally, from rock operas in Europe to acoustic sets in Asia.

“It’s gonna be great,” he said. “I haven’t played the U.S. in so long—it’ll be nice to speak my own language!”

And he’s not coming alone. His current solo band includes some serious firepower:

  • PJ Farley (Trickster, Fozzy) on bass
  • Jason Hartless (Ted Nugent) on drums
  • Julio Menendez from Brazil on guitar

Oh, and in case you missed it—Jason Hartless is a Michigan guy, too. Told you it’s all coming full circle.

After wrapping Mr. Big’s final world tour in early 2025 (ending with a huge show at Budokan in Japan), Eric barely had time to breathe.

“Eleven days later, I went out with Avantasia, then Brazil with Jeff Scott Soto, then the UK acoustic. I’ve been everywhere.”

He’s also joining an all-star crew for a giant stadium show with Dewa 19 in Indonesia—alongside Billy Sheehan, Nuno Bettencourt, Gary Cherone, Bumblefoot, Derek Sherinian, and more. They’re doing hits, deep cuts, and blowing minds across Asia.

And after that? Ten more solo shows across China, Malaysia, Singapore, and beyond. Rock never sleeps.

On Frankie Miller, Bob Seger, and the Ozzy Moment

We dove into influences, and Eric name-dropped a few of his heroes: Paul Rodgers, Lou Gramm, Dio, Rod Stewart, Steven Tyler… but it was his love for Frankie Miller that caught me off guard.

“Kid Rock actually turned me on to Frankie Miller,” I told him.

“That blows my mind!” Eric laughed. “Frankie was a huge influence—gravel voice, soul, killer songwriting. I did one of his songs on my first record back in ’83 with the Eric Martin Band.”

And yes—he played with Ozzy Osbourne. Well, kind of. His band 415 played Day on the Green in the ‘70s, opening for Heart, Pat Travers, Loverboy… and a pre-solo superstar Ozzy with Randy Rhoads.

“We went on at 10 AM to 5,000 sleeping bags,” he laughed. “Came off stage and saw Ozzy—he was wired, bouncing around backstage. Total energy.”

He never got the chance to meet Ozzy again, but he was glued to the screen during Ozzy’s final performance.

“Ozzy had this character voice, man. He wasn’t Robert Plant, but he was Ozzy. He had swagger—his kind of swagger.”

🎤 Catch Eric Martin LIVE in Michigan:

  • August 7 – Warner Vineyards, Paw Paw, MI
  • August 8 – The Stix, Ludington, MI

You’ll laugh, you’ll sing, you’ll get a full-blown show from a guy who’s shared the stage with Ozzy, Foreigner, Dio, and Paul Gilbert—and still makes time for small-town gigs back home.

🎸 Listen to the full interview with Eric Martin on the Talkin’ Rock with Meltdown podcast debuting on Friday.

