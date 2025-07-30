What Makes Three Days Grace’s Singles So Radio-Friendly

Three Days Grace is one of those special bands that has managed to pull off a lot of rock radio hits. The band actually earned its 19th No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in January 2025, going to the top of the charts with their active rock single, "Apologies."

The song was actually the group's second No. 1 in a row, following seeing their track "Mayday" at the top of the charts for five weeks. So, Three Days Grace is hot, even more than two decades after the band got its start. Both "Apologies" and "Mayday" feature the band's two vocalists, original singer Adam Gontier and the vocalist who stepped in for him in 2013, Matt Walst. Before Three Days Grace, Walst was in My Darkest Days.

As of January 2025, Three Days Grace ranks just one step behind Shinedown for the most No. 1s in the history of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, according to Billboard. The band first got together in 1992 in Ontario, Canada, and they've been together for decades. So, what makes this band's song top the charts?

Why Rockers Love Three Days Grace

Let's look at one of the early songs from Three Days Grace, "Just Like You." The song came off the band's 2003 self-titled debut and shot to the top of the rock charts. What really makes "Just Like You" tick for the listener is the song's simply, straight-forward post-grunge sound, with a catchy chorus and riffs filled with good hooks.

Looking at some of the band's other hits, such as "Animal I Have Become," "Pain," "I Hate Everything About You," "Chalk Outline," "Never Too Late" and "Painkiller," something that really stands out are the songs' themes. All of these songs speak to the adolescent experience. They're relatable, especially for teenagers and young adults, trying to make a name for themselves and create their own identity.