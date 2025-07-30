Contests
LISTEN LIVE

What Makes Three Days Grace’s Singles So Radio-Friendly

Three Days Grace is one of those special bands that has managed to pull off a lot of rock radio hits. The band actually earned its 19th No. 1 on…

Anne Erickson
Three Days Grace is one of those bands that pulls off a lot of rock radio hits. Here's what makes their songs so appealing.
Getty Images/ Ethan Miller

Three Days Grace is one of those special bands that has managed to pull off a lot of rock radio hits. The band actually earned its 19th No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in January 2025, going to the top of the charts with their active rock single, "Apologies."

The song was actually the group's second No. 1 in a row, following seeing their track "Mayday" at the top of the charts for five weeks. So, Three Days Grace is hot, even more than two decades after the band got its start. Both "Apologies" and "Mayday" feature the band's two vocalists, original singer Adam Gontier and the vocalist who stepped in for him in 2013, Matt Walst. Before Three Days Grace, Walst was in My Darkest Days.

As of January 2025, Three Days Grace ranks just one step behind Shinedown for the most No. 1s in the history of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, according to Billboard. The band first got together in 1992 in Ontario, Canada, and they've been together for decades. So, what makes this band's song top the charts?

Why Rockers Love Three Days Grace

Let's look at one of the early songs from Three Days Grace, "Just Like You." The song came off the band's 2003 self-titled debut and shot to the top of the rock charts. What really makes "Just Like You" tick for the listener is the song's simply, straight-forward post-grunge sound, with a catchy chorus and riffs filled with good hooks.

Looking at some of the band's other hits, such as "Animal I Have Become," "Pain," "I Hate Everything About You," "Chalk Outline," "Never Too Late" and "Painkiller," something that really stands out are the songs' themes. All of these songs speak to the adolescent experience. They're relatable, especially for teenagers and young adults, trying to make a name for themselves and create their own identity.

So, it's really a mix of Three Day's Grace's catchy, hook-filled songs with relatable lyrics that makes them irresistible to a lot of rock fans. It's a blend that doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

EvergreenMusicriff festRiff Fest 2025
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Pearl Jam performs August 23, 2000 at the Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, New York.
MusicGrunge Revolution: How Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden Shaped Rock Music of the 90sDan Teodorescu
Rob Halford, Ozzy Osbourne and Nikki Sixx
MusicOzzfest: Looking Back on the Festival’s LineupsErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Ozzy Osbourne screams inside a bar, with an electric guitar mounted on the wall behind him, 1980s.
Music‘Crazy Train’ Enters Billboard Hot 100 for First Time Following Death of Ozzy OsbourneErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect