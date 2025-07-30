Legendary Rocker Steve Jones Talks Tour Life, Ozzy, and Why He’s Actually Having Fun Again

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Steve Jones and Paul Cook attend the premiere of “Pistol” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

I caught up with Steve Jones—yeah, that Steve Jones from the Sex Pistols—ahead of the October 4th show at the Fillmore here in Detroit. He’s out on tour, laughing, having a blast, and believe it or not—actually enjoying himself.

“It’s probably the first time in a long time where I’ve actually enjoyed doing it and having fun,” he told me. “We still get along. It’s great.”

English guitarist Steve Jones of punk rock band The Sex Pistols performs live on stage at Leeds Polytechnic during their 'Anarchy Tour', Leeds, UK, 6th December 1976. (Photo by Graham Wood/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

And if you know anything about the Pistols’ history… you know that’s saying something. Jonesy’s been through the wringer when it comes to touring personalities. He flat-out told me the 2008 run was miserable.

“After two songs, I’m looking at me watch thinking, what am I going to have to eat after this?”

Now, he’s 70 next month—but don’t let that fool you. The guy’s got energy, he’s sober (34 years now), and he’s clearly surrounded by the right people this time around.

“I’m just too old to be putting up with bull**** these days,” he laughed.

Ozzy, Lemmy, and Letting Go

We couldn’t not talk about Ozzy. Jonesy had some powerful things to say about losing a friend and rock icon.

“He was great, Ozzy. Without a doubt. One of a kind. But I think he was in a lot of pain. I don’t think he wanted to go on, to be honest.”

He compared Ozzy’s passing to Johnny Ramone’s—just holding on long enough to see one final show before letting go. Same vibe with Lemmy, too. He recalled the last time he saw the metal legend at his birthday bash in L.A.

“There was this light around him. He’s just like this shadow up in the balcony. And soon after that, he left the building.”

Heavy stuff. But real.

Rock N’ Roll Memories, LA Style

English punk rock band The Sex Pistols performing live during their 'Never Mind The Bans Tour', UK, 19th December 1977. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Of course, we had to go down memory lane a bit. You might remember Jonesy’s solo record, Fire and Gasoline—Axl Rose was on it, along with Ian Astbury. Jonesy was living the Hollywood dream at the time: long hair, motorcycle, the Rainbow every weekend.

“I looked like Fabio,” he joked. “Had me motorcycle with no helmet… I was having the best time.”

Axl actually came up to him outside the Rainbow one night just to say he was a fan. That was before GN’R blew up.

“All I wanted to do was look for some action, you know,” Jonesy laughed.

The Influence of the Sex Pistols

British punk rock band The Sex Pistols, UK, 2nd December 1976; they are (L-R) Glen Matlock, Johnny Rotten, Steve Jones, Paul Cook. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Jonesy’s well aware of the trail he helped blaze. When I asked if he ever thinks about all the bands the Pistols influenced, he dropped a list: Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, Lemmy, Skid Row, Mötley Crüe…

“Megadeth did Anarchy in the UK. I went down the studio in Hollywood and played on that.”

Not bad for a band that imploded in the late ‘70s and barely made one album.

Jonesy’s Jukebox & Radio Freedom

We also talked about Jonesy’s Jukebox—and man, if you’ve never heard it, do yourself a favor and hit YouTube.

“It was more like the ‘70s where DJs actually could just pick whatever music they wanted to play… That made it fun for me.”

He had that rare radio freedom we all dream of. No consultants. No clock. No BS.

“Then COVID happened, the station got new owners, and I was just let go. But it was a great run.”

Turns out he even got nominated for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame… but they never paid the $50K to get it installed. (I feel you, man.)

Rock Stars Then vs. Now

English rock guitarist, singer, actor and radio DJ Steve Jones and English drummer Paul Cook of punk rock band The Sex Pistols, UK, 3rd December 1976. (Photo by Jones/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

I asked him the obvious: Are there any real rock stars left?

“They’re dropping like flies, that’s for sure,” he said. “But yeah, Youngblud’s going for it. He gave it 120% on the Ozzy tribute doing Changes. I thought he was one of the better things.”

Not a Styx fan, but apparently Jonesy was into Boston and Journey back in the day. And yes—the infamous rumor is true: he did steal gear from Hammersmith Odeon. Including a mic with David Bowie’s lipstick still on it.

See Jonesy in Detroit

Jonesy and the band are hitting the Fillmore Detroit on October 4th. Whether you’re a lifelong Pistols fan or just want to see a punk legend still tearing it up at 70, you’re not gonna want to miss this one.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this… but I’m really having a blast.”

🎸 Get tickets now for Steve Jones at the Fillmore Detroit – October 4

🎙️ And if you see a mic with lipstick on it, check for fingerprints… could be Jonesy’s.

Want more interviews like this? Catch ‘em all on the Talkin’ Rock with Meltdown podcast.