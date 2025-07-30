Fans Gather in Birmingham to Say Goodbye to Ozzy Osbourne: GALLERY

Fans lined the streets en masse in Birmingham, England today (July 30) to say goodbye to Ozzy Osbourne.



As previously reported, the funeral procession for the Prince of Darkness traveled through his hometown of Birmingham via Broad Street. The procession traveled over the Black Sabbath Bridge and past the Black Sabbath bench, which has served as a memorial site since Osbourne's July 22 passing. During the procession, a stop was made at the Black Sabbath bench, where The Osbournes laid flowers in honor of Ozzy.



Following the procession, a private funeral was held. While the service was closed to the public, fans were encouraged to sign a condolences book located at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, which is hosting an exhibit on Osbourne.



The photos below capture the procession and the many fans who gathered to pay their respects to the music icon.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Fans gather prior to Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortege traveling through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22nd at the age of 76. His death occurred just a little over two weeks after his final live performance at the 'Back to the Beginning' concert in his hometown of Birmingham. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

