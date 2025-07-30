Detroit Band Citizen Zero to Reunite at The Machine Shop

Detroit rock band Citizen Zero is getting back together for a special show this fall. The popular Motor City group will take the stage at The Machine Shop in Flint on Friday, Nov. 14, for an 18 and over gig.

The band took to Instagram to share the news, and the post got comments from a bevy of followers excited about the reunion. "Wow. Was just listening to State of Mind the other day. Would be great to see you guys live again," one stated. "Oh I'm 100% driving from (Atlanta) for this. I've been wanting to see you guys for years," another said.

In a December 2023 interview with Alt Wire, singer Josh Mayle talked about the new chapter of the band. "I mean, right now — just because we finally have made it to the next chapter — we're preaching the word of triumph, and just getting over everything, as we've had a long road. As I like to say, everybody sees the glamour of the job but nobody ever sees how the sausage is made. But, how the sausage is made is not a pretty process."

In that same interview, he also talked about how being from Detroit influenced the band's album, State of Mind. "It did. Only in the way that, with Detroit, we're in the Midwest, right? So, I've always said this, too: We've got that Midwestern work ethic. The whole 'when the going gets tough, the tough get going' mentality. And this city's made us tough in that aspect of just staying in the room and getting it done and knocking stuff out. I guess, from that aspect, Detroit has definitely made its way in."

In the band's profile on Concord, Mayle added, "We really focus on writing great songs. That's where the connection comes from. People can see that it's real. There was no plan B for us. If we did this, it was going to be all or nothing."