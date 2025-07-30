Contests
Detroit Band Citizen Zero to Reunite at The Machine Shop

Detroit rock band Citizen Zero is getting back together for a special show this fall. The popular Motor City group will take the stage at The Machine Shop in Flint…

Anne Erickson
Detroit rock band Citizen Zero is getting back together for a special show this fall.
Photo courtesy of Citizen Zero, taken by Mintypics.

Detroit rock band Citizen Zero is getting back together for a special show this fall. The popular Motor City group will take the stage at The Machine Shop in Flint on Friday, Nov. 14, for an 18 and over gig.

The band took to Instagram to share the news, and the post got comments from a bevy of followers excited about the reunion. "Wow. Was just listening to State of Mind the other day. Would be great to see you guys live again," one stated. "Oh I'm 100% driving from (Atlanta) for this. I've been wanting to see you guys for years," another said.

In a December 2023 interview with Alt Wire, singer Josh Mayle talked about the new chapter of the band. "I mean, right now — just because we finally have made it to the next chapter — we're preaching the word of triumph, and just getting over everything, as we've had a long road. As I like to say, everybody sees the glamour of the job but nobody ever sees how the sausage is made. But, how the sausage is made is not a pretty process."

In that same interview, he also talked about how being from Detroit influenced the band's album, State of Mind. "It did. Only in the way that, with Detroit, we're in the Midwest, right? So, I've always said this, too: We've got that Midwestern work ethic. The whole 'when the going gets tough, the tough get going' mentality. And this city's made us tough in that aspect of just staying in the room and getting it done and knocking stuff out. I guess, from that aspect, Detroit has definitely made its way in."

In the band's profile on Concord, Mayle added, "We really focus on writing great songs. That's where the connection comes from. People can see that it's real. There was no plan B for us. If we did this, it was going to be all or nothing."

It's always great to see a Michigan band get back together, and even more so when it's a Detroit group. Tickets for the reunion show are available via Etix.

DetroitEvergreen
Anne Erickson
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
