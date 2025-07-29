Creed Makes Comeback With Packed Shows, New Wave of Fans

After 14 years offstage, Creed's 2024 concert cruises sold out instantly. Their success on this extensive tour pushed them to add more dates through summer 2025.

"I think '90s music in general is having a resurgence," said guitarist Mark Tremonti, according to NewsBreak. "People want to go back and relive some of their younger years when they were going through college or whatever it was and want to get back out and relive those days."

Most tickets go to fans between 25 and 35 years old. Social media clips, music apps, and baseball games spark interest in the band's sound for people in this age group.

Lead singer Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips started making music in Tallahassee back in 1995. Their first record, My Own Prison, hit big, including four chart-topping singles: "Torn," "My Own Prison," "One," and "What's This Life For." Album sales reached over 6 million.

Human Clay shot past 10 million sales. "With Arms Wide Open" won them a GRAMMY in 2001. Next came Weathered, adding another 6 million to their success story.

A car crash in 2002 changed everything for Stapp. Pain meds for his voice led to problems with stress, and by 2004, the music had stopped. Their first try at coming back in 2009 didn't work out, but now, things are different. The iconic band's popularity has increased over the last two years. Shows are full, and their hits are climbing the charts across rock music again.