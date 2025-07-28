Part 2: David Ellefson Talks Whitfield Crane, New Music, and Living in the Moment

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

In Part 1, David Ellefson gave us a front-row seat to the epic Black Sabbath/Ozzy retirement gig—a show that now carries even more weight following Ozzy Osbourne’s passing just days later. But our conversation didn’t stop there.

We went deep on living in the moment, his longtime friendship with Whitfield Crane, his new record with Jeff Scott Soto, and of course, the moments that make this rock life so damn special.

Whitfield Crane: The Earthy Rock Nomad

One of the unexpected highlights? Ellefson couldn’t stop talking about Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane.

“He rolls around the Earth with a backpack. That’s his life. No phone, no pretense. Just fully present.”

Crane—who once lived with the Osbournes—pulled Ellefson to the side of the stage during “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and shared the meaning behind the song. That moment shaped how Ellefson now hears the lyrics.

“He told me it’s about England. Lemmy wrote the lyrics. Ozzy’s coming home. It clicked.”

Their history runs deep—jamming together in Portugal, Crane pulling Ellefson on stage for an impromptu “Ace of Spades” encore.

“He’s like a rock ‘n roll hippie—but sharp as hell. Just real. That’s rare.”

Gearing Up with Soto

From Wembley to the studio, Ellefson’s keeping busy. He was in London working on Unbreakable, the second Ellefson/Soto record, dropping August 15 on Rat Pak Records.

“It’s some of my finest bass playing. Lyrically, it’s strong. I’m actually a fan of it, and that doesn’t always happen.”

The bonus track? A Queen deep cut.

“Death on Two Legs. Jeff kills it. He’s tight with the Queen camp, and the performance is just insane.”

Megadeth, Then and Now

We talked Megadeth milestones, and for Ellefson, Countdown to Extinction is still the crown jewel.

“It felt like we’d arrived. ‘Symphony of Destruction’ was a monster. It’s basically a pop song in heavy armor.”

He walked through the band’s growth from the chaos of Combat Records, through lineup changes, to the Capitol/EMI powerhouse years.

“It wasn’t just the band. It was the whole machine. Labels, managers, producers. It takes a team to win.”

Why “Changes” Hit So Hard

Ellefson brought it back to the Sabbath show—specifically the emotional high of hearing “Changes” live, stripped back and raw.

“Youngblood singing it a cappella, getting the whole stadium to sing along… goosebumps, man.”

That’s what it’s all about for Ellefson.

Songs that connect.

Moments that matter.

Legends that live forever.

The Final Word

Before we wrapped, Ellefson reflected again on the energy of that night—no egos, no posturing. Just legends, fans, and friends showing up to honor a godfather of heavy metal.

“Ozzy’s dressing room was down the hall from Metallica’s, Guns N’ Roses, everyone. No one was hiding. Everyone was hanging. Everyone wanted to give something that night.”

It’s a vibe we don’t see often in this industry—and now, with Ozzy gone, it feels like a rare gift that so many got to witness.

“It was a retirement party—but also a reminder of why we fell in love with this music in the first place.”

🎸 Unbreakable by Ellefson/Soto drops August 15

💀 The Sabbath tribute gig will live on in metal history

🤘 Ozzy—forever our Prince of Darkness

Check out the Talkin' Rock interview with David's thoughts on the passing of Ozzy. Click here.