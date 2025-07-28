Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Part 2: David Ellefson Talks Whitfield Crane, New Music, and Living in the Moment

From Whitfield Crane’s backpack wisdom to new music with Jeff Scott Soto, Ellefson dives into powerful moments, Megadeth milestones, and the raw truth behind what makes this music last forever.

Meltdown

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

In Part 1, David Ellefson gave us a front-row seat to the epic Black Sabbath/Ozzy retirement gig—a show that now carries even more weight following Ozzy Osbourne’s passing just days later. But our conversation didn’t stop there.

We went deep on living in the moment, his longtime friendship with Whitfield Crane, his new record with Jeff Scott Soto, and of course, the moments that make this rock life so damn special.

Whitfield Crane: The Earthy Rock Nomad

One of the unexpected highlights? Ellefson couldn’t stop talking about Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane.

“He rolls around the Earth with a backpack. That’s his life. No phone, no pretense. Just fully present.”

Crane—who once lived with the Osbournes—pulled Ellefson to the side of the stage during “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and shared the meaning behind the song. That moment shaped how Ellefson now hears the lyrics.

“He told me it’s about England. Lemmy wrote the lyrics. Ozzy’s coming home. It clicked.”

Their history runs deep—jamming together in Portugal, Crane pulling Ellefson on stage for an impromptu “Ace of Spades” encore.

“He’s like a rock ‘n roll hippie—but sharp as hell. Just real. That’s rare.”

Gearing Up with Soto

From Wembley to the studio, Ellefson’s keeping busy. He was in London working on Unbreakable, the second Ellefson/Soto record, dropping August 15 on Rat Pak Records.

“It’s some of my finest bass playing. Lyrically, it’s strong. I’m actually a fan of it, and that doesn’t always happen.”

The bonus track? A Queen deep cut.

“Death on Two Legs. Jeff kills it. He’s tight with the Queen camp, and the performance is just insane.”

Megadeth, Then and Now

We talked Megadeth milestones, and for Ellefson, Countdown to Extinction is still the crown jewel.

“It felt like we’d arrived. ‘Symphony of Destruction’ was a monster. It’s basically a pop song in heavy armor.”

He walked through the band’s growth from the chaos of Combat Records, through lineup changes, to the Capitol/EMI powerhouse years.

“It wasn’t just the band. It was the whole machine. Labels, managers, producers. It takes a team to win.”

Why “Changes” Hit So Hard

Ellefson brought it back to the Sabbath show—specifically the emotional high of hearing “Changes” live, stripped back and raw.

“Youngblood singing it a cappella, getting the whole stadium to sing along… goosebumps, man.”

That’s what it’s all about for Ellefson.

Songs that connect.

Moments that matter.

Legends that live forever.

The Final Word

Before we wrapped, Ellefson reflected again on the energy of that night—no egos, no posturing. Just legends, fans, and friends showing up to honor a godfather of heavy metal.

“Ozzy’s dressing room was down the hall from Metallica’s, Guns N’ Roses, everyone. No one was hiding. Everyone was hanging. Everyone wanted to give something that night.”

It’s a vibe we don’t see often in this industry—and now, with Ozzy gone, it feels like a rare gift that so many got to witness.

“It was a retirement party—but also a reminder of why we fell in love with this music in the first place.”

🎸 Unbreakable by Ellefson/Soto drops August 15

💀 The Sabbath tribute gig will live on in metal history

🤘 Ozzy—forever our Prince of Darkness

Check out the Talkin' Rock interview with David's thoughts on the passing of Ozzy. Click here.

WRIF. Real Rock. Detroit.

Missed Part 1? Catch Ellefson’s full breakdown of the epic Sabbath tribute show—recorded just days before Ozzy’s passing.

David EllefsonTalkin' RockVideos
MeltdownEditor
Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
Related Stories
View of the stage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicFireAid Fund Spending Questioned, Organizers RespondErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Michael Paget of Bullet For My Valentine performs at the 2025 Seaport Concert Series - Trivium &amp; Bullet For My Valentine at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 07, 2025 in New York City.
MusicBullet For My Valentine Sets Three-City Australian Tour For ‘The Poison’ AnniversaryLaura Adkins
Scott Stapp of Creed performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicCreed Makes Comeback With Packed Shows, New Wave of FansLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect