Hockey Fights Cancer Charity Event On August 9th At The Taylor Sportsplex
An inline hockey event will take place on August 9th in Taylor, Michigan, at the Taylor Sportsplex. The game is scheduled to go from 6 pm - 7:30 pm.
It's all to help out Jonathon Laura as he battles colon cancer. If you can't make the game, but want to help by donating, you can do that below.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-stage-2-colon-cancer-battle?attribution_id=sl%3A35fb6e59-7455-4987-93d4-3ce6b8146478&lang=en_US&ts=1749233755&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_dash&utm_content=amp13_t1-amp14_t1-amp15_c&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&v=amp14_t1&fbclid=IwY2xjawLjGVNleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFWOTlyNTJlMFVaZVJzaFRJAR62p2CKvym70LpdP01JItu2dHOwb5sD-ge2SB7K_hEtX52ObBNyi8AY4snRzA_aem_47d_y6uT-5R69z69qcqYfQ
There's also a Facebook link, which you can see here.
Thank you in advance! Get the puck drops and kick cancer's ass!