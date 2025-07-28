Contests
Hockey Fights Cancer Charity Event On August 9th At The Taylor Sportsplex

An inline hockey event will take place on August 9th in Taylor, Michigan, at the Taylor Sportsplex. The game is scheduled to go from 6 pm – 7:30 pm. It’s…

Hockey Fights Cancer

An inline hockey event will take place on August 9th in Taylor, Michigan, at the Taylor Sportsplex. The game is scheduled to go from 6 pm - 7:30 pm.

It's all to help out Jonathon Laura as he battles colon cancer. If you can't make the game, but want to help by donating, you can do that below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-stage-2-colon-cancer-battle?attribution_id=sl%3A35fb6e59-7455-4987-93d4-3ce6b8146478&lang=en_US&ts=1749233755&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_dash&utm_content=amp13_t1-amp14_t1-amp15_c&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&v=amp14_t1&fbclid=IwY2xjawLjGVNleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFWOTlyNTJlMFVaZVJzaFRJAR62p2CKvym70LpdP01JItu2dHOwb5sD-ge2SB7K_hEtX52ObBNyi8AY4snRzA_aem_47d_y6uT-5R69z69qcqYfQ

There's also a Facebook link, which you can see here.

Thank you in advance! Get the puck drops and kick cancer's ass!

MeltdownEditor
Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
