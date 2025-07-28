Falling In Reverse: Win Your Tickets

101 WRIF is excited to present Falling In Reverse when they bring the “God Is A Weapon Tour” with Slaughter to Prevail and Point North to Pine Knob on September 19. Tickets are on sale now , and we have your shot to win with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, July 28 and 11:59pm, August 17 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on August 18, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Falling In Reverse on September 19. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.