David Ellefson Reflects on a Once-in-a-Lifetime Sabbath Tribute—Days Before Ozzy’s Passing

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

Just days before the rock world was shaken by the passing of Ozzy Osbourne, I caught up with David Ellefson—Megadeth co-founder, metal lifer, and bass-slinging legend—for a raw, off-the-cuff chat that now feels even more powerful in hindsight.

We talked about the epic Black Sabbath tribute show he had just played, a retirement sendoff for the Prince of Darkness himself—Ozzy Osbourne. The show was heartfelt, massive, and reverent… and now, tragically, it stands as one of the final celebrations of a metal icon.

“Everyone Was There to Give”

Ellefson didn’t hold back describing the vibe:

“It was that same heartfelt, generous feeling… everyone was really making it about the retirement of Black Sabbath and Ozzy.”

He painted a picture of camaraderie and respect—legends like Steven Tyler, Ron Wood, and Metallica hanging side stage, no egos, no BS.

“It was literally like going away to summer camp… just so freaking cool, man.”

And when Ozzy sang “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” Ellefson said Whitfield Crane pulled him into the barricade just to be closer to the moment.

“That was the big heartfelt moment. Lemmy wrote the lyrics. It’s about England. Ozzy coming home… it all made sense.”

Sabbath, Bass Players & Soul

The show was filled with standout moments, but Ellefson—ever the bassist—couldn’t stop talking about Geezer Butler.

“Geezer just killed it, man. Our bass player hero drove the bus through everything.”

He added a fascinating perspective on how many of Ozzy’s signature songs were written by bassists—Geezer, Bob Daisley, Lemmy:

“Bass players, great lyricists, storytellers.”

And that version of “Changes” performed by Youngblood?

“It was just unbelievable. Gave me goosebumps. A total Queen Live Aid moment.”

From Sabbath to Soto: What’s Next

Ellefson was calling in from London, working with Jeff Scott Soto on their next record Unbreakable, due out August 15 via Rat Pak Records.

“Dude, it’s a really great record. Some of my finest bass playing. I’m a fan of it, and I don’t say that lightly.”

Expect a bonus track too—a Queen cover of “Death on Two Legs” that Soto apparently crushes.

Megadeth Memories & The Power of “Symphony”

Naturally, I had to ask about Megadeth. What album still stands out?

“Countdown to Extinction. That was the record where we became a real band… everything just lined up.”

Ellefson called “Symphony of Destruction” a pop song in metal clothing.

“It was heavy without being fast. Like a sad-but-true kind of heavy.”

He even joked Linkin Park sounded like “Backstreet Boys with distortion” when you boil it down to pop structure.

The Lasting Impact of That Night

This Sabbath tribute gig? It ranks at the very top for Ellefson.

“It was a retirement party… everybody was there thinking about someone other than themselves.”

“You could go backstage and see Axl, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, all just hanging out. No one sitting in dressing rooms complaining about the size of the fruit tray.”

And in what might’ve been one of Ozzy’s final major public events, Ellefson showed up with a bag of coffee beans—for Ozzy and Sharon.

“You don’t show up to a party empty-handed.”

Now, with Ozzy gone, this conversation hits harder. Ellefson’s words carry more weight. And that night, which was already monumental, now feels historic.

We’ll have more soon from this incredible chat. But for now, we raise the horns in respect—to Ozzy, to Sabbath, and to a metal brotherhood that gave us moments like this.

Listen to the conversation we had on-air the day of Ozzy's death, here.

—Meltdown 🤘